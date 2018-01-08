Android Oreo is very slowly but surely climbing in usage.

Google releases the Android Distribution numbers once per month to let developers know which OS versions to target, and January's numbers are now available. Not surprisingly, Marshmallow is still on top with 29.7% of the Android pie.

Oreo did make some gains, though. Android 8.1 is making its first appearance with 0.2% of the Android marketplace, while Android 8.0 stayed at the same 0.5% it was at last month. Nougat is still in second place with 26.3%, with Lollipop at 25.1%. KitKat and Jellybean lost marketshare, while Ice Cream Sandwich and Gingerbread are still somehow hanging on.

As we move through CES and into MWC, we'll see more phones announced running Oreo, with last year's devices like the Galaxy S8 and OnePlus 5T getting their updates to Oreo in the next few months. Once that starts happening, Oreo's marketshare will take off.

Which version of Android does your phone have? Let us know down below!