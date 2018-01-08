Android Oreo is very slowly but surely climbing in usage.
Google releases the Android Distribution numbers once per month to let developers know which OS versions to target, and January's numbers are now available. Not surprisingly, Marshmallow is still on top with 29.7% of the Android pie.
Oreo did make some gains, though. Android 8.1 is making its first appearance with 0.2% of the Android marketplace, while Android 8.0 stayed at the same 0.5% it was at last month. Nougat is still in second place with 26.3%, with Lollipop at 25.1%. KitKat and Jellybean lost marketshare, while Ice Cream Sandwich and Gingerbread are still somehow hanging on.
As we move through CES and into MWC, we'll see more phones announced running Oreo, with last year's devices like the Galaxy S8 and OnePlus 5T getting their updates to Oreo in the next few months. Once that starts happening, Oreo's marketshare will take off.
Which version of Android does your phone have? Let us know down below!
Reader comments
Android Oreo is now on 0.7% of devices, but Marshmallow is still king
On Oreo since November, <3 you Sony.
On 8.1, but it's only because I have a Pixel 2 XL.
What I'd like to see is a breakdown of where the latest version of Android is at the same time each year. It sure seems like fewer and fewer phones are getting updated as quickly after new versions come out. I mean, we're months into Oreo, and it hasn't even cracked 1%.
Yeah, percentages will not change until probably March when Samsung does their thing. Don't care , I have no problem being a beta tester. How I roll.
Running nougat 7.0 and loving it much better than marshmallow was, all with the power and creativity of my awesome geniusly designed AT&T LG G5. Don't know about the AT&T part but love the phone.
I have four devices on 7.1.2 with Lineage OS (2 Nexus 4's, a 2013 Nexus 7, and a 2014 Moto X), and my Moto X4 on 8.0. My wife's 2014 Moto X is still on 6.0.
8.1 for me on the Pixel XL...wife's V30 on 7.1.2....sons S8 on 7.somethin....daughters iPhone X on janky ass IOS....lol
I'm actually ok with marshmallow being the dominant OS. To me, it's been very good.
Moto Z2 on 8.0
KitKat is Boss!!!!