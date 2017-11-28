Oreo's launch on the V30 in other markets has yet to be announced, but this is a step in the right direction.

Like most flagship phones this year, the V30 shipped with Android Nougat. There's absolutely nothing wrong with this, but Oreo's rather hefty feature list is one that you likely don't want to miss out on for longer than you need to. Although LG still hasn't announced exact plans for a worldwide rollout of Oreo for the V30, the company has started pushing the update out to units in South Korea as part of a beta program.

Registration for the beta opened up earlier in November, and while LG probably isn't accepting that many new applications (if any at all), you can still sign up by heading to the Quick Help app on your phone.

The Oreo update for the V30 and V30+ weighs in at around 1.2GB, and it comes with all of the features you'd expect, including picture-in-picture, notification dots, the Autofill API, and a ton more.

It's unclear if LG will open up the beta to other countries, but seeing as how it's already being pushed out to users in South Korea, we likely aren't too far off from a full public release.