The beta is reported to be available first to users in North America, the United Kingdom, and South Korea.

When you think of Samsung smartphones, fast software updates aren't generally associated with them. As great as old Sammy is when it comes to design, cameras, and display technology, getting new versions of Android to existing hardware has never been a strong point for the company. As such, the news that an Android 8.0 Oreo beta for the Galaxy S8 could be available as early as October 31 is really exciting.

According to this new report, the beta will be launching in two main phases – starting first with North America, the United Kingdom, and Samsung's home country of South Korea.

After this initial launch, the beta will then be rolled out to China, France, Germany, India, Poland, and Spain.

The beta should be available to download as soon as you've registered for it.

Once Samsung rolls out the beta, gaining access to it should be rather simple. Assuming you own a Galaxy S8 or S8+ in one of the above areas, you'll be able to register for the beta through the Samsung Members app that's available to download from Galaxy Apps and the Google Play Store. After you're properly registered, you should be able to download the update to Oreo almost instantly by going to Settings -> Software update -> Download updates manually.

It's important to take this news with a grain of salt as Samsung has yet to officially comment on the existence of a beta program for the Galaxy S8, but seeing as how the official release should be available at some point in early 2018, it certainly makes sense to launch one soon so that any exisitng bugs can be squashed before rolling Oreo out to everyone.