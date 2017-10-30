The beta is reported to be available first to users in North America, the United Kingdom, and South Korea.
When you think of Samsung smartphones, fast software updates aren't generally associated with them. As great as old Sammy is when it comes to design, cameras, and display technology, getting new versions of Android to existing hardware has never been a strong point for the company. As such, the news that an Android 8.0 Oreo beta for the Galaxy S8 could be available as early as October 31 is really exciting.
According to this new report, the beta will be launching in two main phases – starting first with North America, the United Kingdom, and Samsung's home country of South Korea.
After this initial launch, the beta will then be rolled out to China, France, Germany, India, Poland, and Spain.
The beta should be available to download as soon as you've registered for it.
Once Samsung rolls out the beta, gaining access to it should be rather simple. Assuming you own a Galaxy S8 or S8+ in one of the above areas, you'll be able to register for the beta through the Samsung Members app that's available to download from Galaxy Apps and the Google Play Store. After you're properly registered, you should be able to download the update to Oreo almost instantly by going to Settings -> Software update -> Download updates manually.
It's important to take this news with a grain of salt as Samsung has yet to officially comment on the existence of a beta program for the Galaxy S8, but seeing as how the official release should be available at some point in early 2018, it certainly makes sense to launch one soon so that any exisitng bugs can be squashed before rolling Oreo out to everyone.
Reader comments
Take this news with a grain of salt!? Too late my hopes of getting Oreo tomorrow are already sky high.
Too bad I can't get that app
Same here, the links in the article don't work and I go to the play store and get message that the app isn't compatible with my device which is a Galaxy S8--go figure! 😠😠😠
I can't either. The links in this article don't even work, can't find the app in Samsung's own app store and on Google play is says it's not compatible with my device which is a Galaxy S8!!
What the hell 😠😠😠
Hey, I just found it on SamMobile
https://www.sammobile.com/apk/samsung-members/
Love the way Samsung did this with the S7. If you have the opportunity to join, do so.
Ugh. Why can't they do the S7/S7E at the same time?
Don't care. My phone is set up. It just doesn't matter.
I run apps, I don't obsess over OS menu shading.
The pure android experience is pure android babel. It's a nothing statement.
Great screen, all the options I want. Oreo just doesn't matter. When it arrives, it arrives.
This only available for unlocked phones safe to assume?
Wondering that too since the Members app isn't compatible with my Verizon S8.
lol. By now, they should have a full version out. They definitely should invest some of that profits they have to get more programmers, clearly they don't have enough.
What will this update bring to samsung devices? Difficult to extrapolate pixel updates to samsung as they are so different features wise.
I'm on an S8+ running T-Mo firmware. Wonder if the Samsung members app is only compatible with unlocked firmware. May be worth the switch to the XAA firmware to check.
Linked worked for me and not have the app downloaded.
Not available to me on my Verizon S8.
You can sideload the Samsung members app (Which i did). I'm on Tmo S8+. IF YOU ARE IN NORTH AMERICA, You dont need the Samsung members app. You can use Samsung+