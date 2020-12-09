Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android 11-based MIUI 12 update for the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10 phones in India. While Xiaomi had released a "stable beta" build for the Redmi Note 9 Pro last month, it was only rolled out to a small number of users.

It's raining #Android11. 😍@Android 11 is now also available on #RedmiNote9Pro! Coming soon to more Mi / Redmi devices.



Excited to explore the amazing features of #AndroidR? RT if you are as excited as I am. 🔁



I ❤️ #Mi #Xiaomi #Redmi #RedmiNote9 pic.twitter.com/c9A0jnO9oE — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 9, 2020

The Android 11-based MIUI 12 update brings a number of new features to two of Xiaomi's best Android phones, including a refreshed UI with new animations, improved privacy, a new Control Center, smart device controls, one-time permissions for apps, wireless Android Auto support, Chat bubbles, and more. Xiaomi says a few more Redmi and Mi phones are going to receive the stable Android 11 update "soon."

Taking the Mi 10 experience a notch higher with the new update.

Try it out and let us know what do you like the most. #Mi10 #108MP #Android11 #MIUI12 pic.twitter.com/z5qy78uA4u — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 9, 2020

If you own a Xiaomi Mi 10 or Redmi Note 9 Pro, you can check for the Android 11 update manually by heading over to Settings > About Phone > MIUI version > Check for Updates. Since Xiaomi is rolling out the update in stages, it could take at least a few days for the first stable Android 11-based MIUI 12 build to become widely available.