What you need to know
- Xiaomi is now rolling out the stable Android 11 update to the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10 phones in India.
- The European variants of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro started receiving the Android 11 update last week.
- A few more Mi and Redmi devices are expected to be updated to Android 11 soon.
Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android 11-based MIUI 12 update for the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10 phones in India. While Xiaomi had released a "stable beta" build for the Redmi Note 9 Pro last month, it was only rolled out to a small number of users.
The Android 11-based MIUI 12 update brings a number of new features to two of Xiaomi's best Android phones, including a refreshed UI with new animations, improved privacy, a new Control Center, smart device controls, one-time permissions for apps, wireless Android Auto support, Chat bubbles, and more. Xiaomi says a few more Redmi and Mi phones are going to receive the stable Android 11 update "soon."
If you own a Xiaomi Mi 10 or Redmi Note 9 Pro, you can check for the Android 11 update manually by heading over to Settings > About Phone > MIUI version > Check for Updates. Since Xiaomi is rolling out the update in stages, it could take at least a few days for the first stable Android 11-based MIUI 12 build to become widely available.
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Redmi's Note 9 Pro is one of its most impressive budget phones yet. The phone offers a modern design, excellent battery life, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G chipset, and decent cameras.
