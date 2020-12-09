Here they are! Shop all of Amazon's Holiday Deals starting now

Android 11 starts rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 users in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is among the first budget phones to get the stable Android 11 update.
Babu Mohan

Xiaomi Mi 10 reviewSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Xiaomi is now rolling out the stable Android 11 update to the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10 phones in India.
  • The European variants of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro started receiving the Android 11 update last week.
  • A few more Mi and Redmi devices are expected to be updated to Android 11 soon.

Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android 11-based MIUI 12 update for the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10 phones in India. While Xiaomi had released a "stable beta" build for the Redmi Note 9 Pro last month, it was only rolled out to a small number of users.

The Android 11-based MIUI 12 update brings a number of new features to two of Xiaomi's best Android phones, including a refreshed UI with new animations, improved privacy, a new Control Center, smart device controls, one-time permissions for apps, wireless Android Auto support, Chat bubbles, and more. Xiaomi says a few more Redmi and Mi phones are going to receive the stable Android 11 update "soon."

If you own a Xiaomi Mi 10 or Redmi Note 9 Pro, you can check for the Android 11 update manually by heading over to Settings > About Phone > MIUI version > Check for Updates. Since Xiaomi is rolling out the update in stages, it could take at least a few days for the first stable Android 11-based MIUI 12 build to become widely available.

