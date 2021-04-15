What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy M30s and Galaxy A60 phones have started receiving the One UI 3.1 update.
- While the Galaxy M30s had received the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in February, the Galaxy A60 is directly making the jump to One UI 3.1.
- Besides the new One UI 3.1 features, the update also brings the March 2021 Android security patch to the two phones.
Samsung recently rolled out the One UI 3.1 update to some of its best cheap Android phones — including the Galaxy A51, Galaxy A21s, and Galaxy M21. The company has now released the One UI 3.1 update for two more devices: Galaxy M30s and Galaxy A60.
As per a report from XDA Developers, the One UI 3.1 update arrives as version M307FXXU4CUD1 for the Galaxy M30s and weighs around 750MB in size. Along with several new One UI 3.1 features, the update also includes the March 2021 Android security patch.
It is currently rolling out to users in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. However, it shouldn't take too long for the update to start rolling out in other regions as well. If you own a Galaxy M30s and haven't received the One UI 3.1 update yet, you can try looking for it manually by opening the Settings app on your phone and heading over to Software update > Download and install.
Unlike the Galaxy M30s, which received the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in February, the Galaxy A60 is only now getting updated to the latest version of Android. According to SamMobile, the update is currently available only in China.
