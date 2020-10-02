In Among Us, cute and squishy astronauts must complete tasks while avoiding a horrible death at the hands of an Imposter, who lurks among them. Getting to know each of the game's three maps requires some time, and understanding how to complete each task is sometimes easier said than done. Don't worry, we're here to help. Here are all the tasks you'll encounter on The Skeld in Among Us.
Cute until they kill you
Among Us
Watch your back
Among Us is fun social deduction party game that is perfect with friends. Work together to find the imposter, or kill them all if you are the imposter.
All of the tasks found in The Skeld
Tasks are separated into three categories: Common, Short, and Long.
- Short tasks require a single step or very little effort.
- Long tasks have multiple steps, usually requiring the player to wait a certain amount of time or move to different parts of the ship.
- Common tasks are given to every single Crewmate.
There are 14 tasks to be completed in The Skeld. Five of those tasks are visual, which means you can use that task to prove your innocence to other players. Also, if you're killed, you can still complete your tasks to help the remaining Crewmates win.
|Task
|Type
|Location
|Description
|Align Engine Output
|Short
|Upper and Lower Engine
|The task contains two very short parts that are completed at the Upper Engine and Lower Engine. Simply move the engine up or down to align it with the dotted line to complete the task.
|Calibrate Distributor
|Short
|Electrical
|A node rotates around a ring and when it passes the covered section, it fills a bar on the right. Press the button when the bar is full to proceed to the next node. Just be careful: If you miss one, you'll have to start over from the beginning.
|Clean O2 Filter
|Short
|O2
|Pull the leaves into the trash to complete the task.
|Clear Asteroids
|Short
|Weapons
|Shoot the asteroids floating across the screen to destroy them. The task is completed once you destroy 20 of them. This is a visual task, so other players can see the turrets operating as you work.
|Fix Wiring
|Common
|Admin, Cafeteria, Electrical, Navigation, Security, Storage
|The task is completed by connecting each wire to the wire of the same color. Three panels must be completed to finish.
|Fuel Engines
|Long
|Storage, Upper Engine, Lower Engine
|The task requires the player to fill a gas can in Storage and walk it over to both the Upper and Lower Engine room. When one engine is filled, the player must walk back to Storage to refill the gas canister.
|Inspect Sample
|Long
|MedBay
|The player must press a button to initiate a pouring sequence. Once that is done, the player must wait 60 seconds before they can interact with it again. When the time is up, interact again and select the red sample to complete the task. If you choose the wrong one, you will have to repeat the process.
|Prime Shields
|Short
|Shields
|Simply select the red hexagons. This is a visual task, as well. The shields will light up when a player completes this task.
|Stabilize Steering
|Short
|Navigation
|Just tap on the crosshair to complete this task.
|Start Reactor
|Long
|Reactor
|A screen and a keypad will appear before the player. The left screen will flash blue squares across the screen, and you must enter the same sequence into the keypad, just like Simon Says. Do this five times to complete the task. If you get one wrong, you'll have to restart the process.
|Submit Scan
|Long
|MedBay
|the task is very simple to complete — just stand on the scanner and let it do its work. You'll be unable to move for 10 seconds. Also, this is a visual task. Players will be able to watch as you are scanned.
|Swipe Card
|Common
|Admin
|Pull the card out of the wallet and drag it through the card reader. Too slow or too fast will require you to try again.
|Unlock Manifolds
|Short
|Reactor
|To complete this task, press the keys in their numerical order. If you get it wrong, you'll have to restart.
|Upload Data
|Long
|Upper and Lower Engine
|This is a two-step task. The player must first initiate a download at the specified location, and upload it in Admin.
Be prepared
These are all the tasks found on The Skeld. Knowing where all of the tasks are and how to complete them will give you the edge you'll need to win the game, whether you're a Crewmate or an Imposter. There's even more to cover in the game's two other maps, MIRA HQ and Polus. Among Us is one of the best party games available right now. Its addictive whodunit multiplayer is a surefire at any party or gathering.
Cute until they kill you
Among Us
Watch your back
Among Us is fun social deduction party game that is perfect with friends. Work together to find the imposter, or kill them all if you are the imposter.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The new Chromecast with Google TV is the best $50 streaming device ever
The Chromecast is one of Google's most recognizable products ever. For 2020, it's getting the biggest refresh we've ever seen. Here's why the Chromecast with Google TV needs to be at the top of your shopping list this year.
Best Amazon Kindle Deals for Prime Day 2020
A Kindle is the ideal way to read on the go, and Amazon has several great options on offer across price points. Whether you're looking to buy a Kindle for the first time or are interested in upgrading, these are the best deals on Kindle e-readers right now.
Here are the best Fitbit deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020
Looking save some money and get in shape with a new Fitbit smartwatch or fitness band? All the latest Fitbit offers are right here for Amazon Prime Day 2020.
These are the best gaming accessories for almost any Android phone
Mobile gaming is getting bigger and more competitive each and every day. We've rounded up the best gaming accessories so that you can be the best at whatever game you choose to play.