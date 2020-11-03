What you need to know
- Among Us is one of the most popular games of 2020, despite having originally launched in 2018.
- Innersloth is the indie developer responsible for Among Us.
- The latest update address a number of bug fixes, while future updates will add more content and accessibility options.
Indie developer Innersloth has enjoyed an incredible amount of success, largely in part to the surprise success of Among Us, the incredibly popular social deduction multiplayer game inspired by popular board games like Mafia and Werewolf. In a developer blog post, Innersloth details what's new in an upcoming Among Us patch, and teased some new content.
First, it addressed the constant cheating and hacking that has plagued the game recently, and the bugs that the anti-hacks have caused. If you find yourself in the same lobby as a hacker, Innersloth recommends banning them or leaving the lobby entirely.
The latest update adds an Anonymous Voting option, new Task Bar Modes, symbols to the Fix Wires task, and added cosmetics to the meeting screen. In addition to various bug fixes, one big change is on the level Mira HQ, where sabotaging Comms will now clear the security logs.
Innersloth goes on to mention that it has many changes planned for Among Us, but no official roadmap. Some of the details it shared on future updates include Accounts and friends list features, a new map that's bigger than Polus, translations and localizations to more languages, and colorblind support. The new additions will be totally free.
The new update is available to download now, while we may start seeing some of the upcoming features, like Accounts, as early as December. Until then, don't forget to brush up on your deduction skills with our Among Us guides.
Watch who you trust
Among Us
Don't get caught
Among Us is a fantastic party game that is perfect with friends. Work together to find the imposter, or kill them all if you are the imposter.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The regular Note 20 makes the Note 20 FE a tough sell
It looks like Samsung cut everything out of the Note it can when it built the smaller, more affordable "regular" Note 20. Where does it go from here to build a Fan Edition?
Save $200 on the ultimate Surface Duo bundle before Black Friday
If you're still mulling a Surface Duo, the run-up to Black Friday brings a pretty sterling deal. You can save $200 on Microsoft's foldable when you bundle it up with a Surface Slim Pen and a pair of Surface Earbuds.
Here's how big tech companies are supporting the 2020 U.S. elections
in 2016, Big Tech was criticised for being complacent amid a storm of misinformation. In 2020, Facebook, Google, and Twitter are using their platforms to encourage their customers do do their civic duty.
These are the best gaming accessories for almost any Android phone
Mobile gaming is getting bigger and more competitive each and every day. We've rounded up the best gaming accessories so that you can be the best at whatever game you choose to play.