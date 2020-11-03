Indie developer Innersloth has enjoyed an incredible amount of success, largely in part to the surprise success of Among Us, the incredibly popular social deduction multiplayer game inspired by popular board games like Mafia and Werewolf. In a developer blog post, Innersloth details what's new in an upcoming Among Us patch, and teased some new content.

First, it addressed the constant cheating and hacking that has plagued the game recently, and the bugs that the anti-hacks have caused. If you find yourself in the same lobby as a hacker, Innersloth recommends banning them or leaving the lobby entirely.

The latest update adds an Anonymous Voting option, new Task Bar Modes, symbols to the Fix Wires task, and added cosmetics to the meeting screen. In addition to various bug fixes, one big change is on the level Mira HQ, where sabotaging Comms will now clear the security logs.

Innersloth goes on to mention that it has many changes planned for Among Us, but no official roadmap. Some of the details it shared on future updates include Accounts and friends list features, a new map that's bigger than Polus, translations and localizations to more languages, and colorblind support. The new additions will be totally free.

The new update is available to download now, while we may start seeing some of the upcoming features, like Accounts, as early as December. Until then, don't forget to brush up on your deduction skills with our Among Us guides.