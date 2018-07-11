We already know that we will see millions of deals across the world on Prime Day , but did you know that you could drop the prices even lower by just shopping with your American Express points ? Amazon frequently offers an additional percentage off select purchases when you checkout and pay for part of the transaction using your Rewards points, and come Prime Day, the company is offering 20% off on a variety of items.

When it comes to saving money, this may be one of the easiest ways you'll be able to do it on Prime Day. The first step is to head to this page and click to activate the offer. Once the offer is activated, you'll want to make sure that your American Express card is one of the payment methods in your account, and that you have linked your accounts successfully. The last, and easiest part, is to find an eligible item, add it to your cart, and pay using at least one American Express Reward point.

One of the best parts about this offer (besides the money you save) is that you don't have to have enough points to cover your entire purchase. In fact, you can use a single point, worth $0.01, and you'll still receive the discount during checkout. Of course, if you have a bunch of points you don't know what to do with, you could use all of them on the purchase, but it's not a requirement.

This discount can be redeemed on any item physical goods that are sold and shipped by Amazon. You won't be able to redeem it on items sold by third parties, digital goods, or Amazon gift cards. It can only be redeemed once and has a maximum benefit of $100. The offer is currently live, so if there is something you want to buy now, you can save 20%. The promotion can end at any time, so be sure to activate the offer now and link your accounts to avoid missing out.

You can already take advantage of a bunch of great deals at Amazon, so be sure to check them out and get an early start on your purchases. Not sure what Prime Day is really all about? Be sure to check out our comprehensive guide with all the details you need. Amazon is also offering a few other ways to get some extra cash to spend on Prime Day to help keep your costs as low as possible.