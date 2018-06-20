You'll be able to use it at all AMC locations, including the Dine-in and Classic theaters across the U.S. In addition to being able to see the movies, you also get all the benefits of AMC's Stubs Premiere , which includes VIP service at AMC theaters, no online ticketing fees, and savings on food and beverages while at the theater at no added cost.

AMC has announced Stubs A-List , it's subscription movie service that allows movie lovers to see multiple movies per week for one flat monthly cost. The service, which will cost $19.95 per month, gets you access to the very best of AMC up to 3 times per week, including multiple movies per day and repeat visits to already-seen movies.

Once you sign up for the service, you can use it right away. There's no need to wait for a card to arrive; everything is done online and can be accessed right from your phone. You can see movies in the format of your choice, so if you want to go see something in IMAX or RealD 3D, you can without any additional charges. Enrollment for the service beings on June 26, and as soon as you enroll the benefits are immediately available.

The "week" period runs from Friday to Thursday, matching the traditional movie release schedule. If you don't use your three visits that week, there is no carryover, so it's a "use it or lose it" type of thing. You can see movies you've already seen again if you desire, or watch all new ones. If you don't have time to make it back to the theater multiple times a day, you can see all three movies the same day, as long as there is a two-hour buffer in between showtimes.

Be sure to visit AMC's site or use the free AMC Theaters app on iOS or Android to get started and reserve your future seats!