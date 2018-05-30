Earlier this month, Amazon announced a new benefit to your Prime membership - the ability to use it at Whole Foods Market stores and get a 10% discount on almost everything in the store. When it was first announced, it was only available in Florida. Today Amazon has officially kicked off the nationwide expansion by adding 12 states to the list, including Colorado, Texas, and parts of California. You can now use your Prime membership at 121 regular Whole Foods Markets across the country and all of the country's Whole Foods Market 365 stores.

You can see all the new markets here, but if you want to know the specifics, the states include: Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, northern Nevada, northern California, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and Kansas City, Missouri.

If you're in one of those locations, you should be able to update your Whole Foods Market app and add your Prime account to it. When you check out in-store, you can scan the Prime Code on the app to get your discount. You'll also be able to get deals exclusive to Prime members at each store.

Prime members who live in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Sacramento, or San Francisco live in the sweet spot right now. Not only do you now have the new 10% savings benefit of Prime but you can also get free two-hour delivery of your Whole Foods groceries (as long as it's over $35). Those are the only markets where you can get both benefits, but as this new program expands it will cover more places.

You can try all of this out even if you're not a Prime member yet. Just sign up for a 30-day free trial and see if the benefits work for you. For regular Whole Foods Market customers, it really seems like a no-brainer.

There are plenty of reasons to be a Prime member, not the least of which is the upcoming Prime Day. It's a huge sales event exclusive to Prime members, and we're certain there are going to be a lot more savings to see then.

See on Amazon