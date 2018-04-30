Amazon has a huge selection of PC components down to low prices for one day only. The sale features a variety of major brands like Toshiba, HyperX, Logitech, and more. The gear includes both internal parts, like the Seagate 1TB solid state hybrid drive for $60.99, and external peripherals, the Razer DeathAdder gaming mouse for $54.99
Here's a few of the other items on sale:
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 RGB mechanical keyboard for $129.99 (from $170)
- TP-Link Archer C2300 wireless router for $79.99 (from $150)
- WD My Passport 2TB portable hard drive for $62.99 (from $100)
- Acer Predator Helios 300 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $949 (from $1,050)
The full sale has even more awesome stuff on sale.