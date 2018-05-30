Amazon today put its new range of Fire TV Edition televisions up for preorder. The Toshiba-made sets start at 43 inches for $329, scale up to 50 inches for $399, and finally hit 55 inches at $479.

As the name implies, they use Amazon Fire TV as their operating system, which means you won't have to plug in any other boxes or dongles and will still have access to pretty much every streaming service you can think of.

Hardware wise, each is an LED backlit TV with 4K UHD resolution (that's 3840x2160) and a 60Hz refresh rate.

You'll find a couple of HDMI ports, a single HDMI-ARC port, antenna input, optical audio out, two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet jack (10x100MB), and RCA audio out.

The included remote control also serves as an Alexa voice remote. (Because everything has Alexa these days, especially if it comes from Amazon.) It's got a smattering of dedicated service buttons, so you have one-touch access to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, PlayStation Vue, and HBO.

For everything else, there's the Amazon App Store, which will give the TV access to a ridiculous number of applications that'll run on the Amazon Fire TV OS.

The TVs are available for preorder now and will be delivered June 22.

