Amazon's new Fire TV undercuts everyone on the market — by a lot.

Earlier this week, NVIDIA announced that its Shield TV got a price drop — from $200 to $180, as long as you don't need the included controller. Apple's new 4K TV also costs $180. Roku's Premiere+ set-top box starts at $80, and supports 4K and HDR; Google's Chromecast Ultra dongle is a reasonable $69.

Now, Amazon has refreshed its Fire TV box with a lower $70 starting point, a new form factor and, of course, Alexa support. The company announced its new offering alongside updated Echo speakers at an event in Seattle today, and the Fire TV looks to be quite an attractive proposition. Like the previous $90 offering, it comes with a remote in the box. It supports 4K and HDR content along with Dolby Atmos audio, and can stream 2K content at 60fps. The remote has a microphone in it that lets you talk to Alexa, while the software is expanding to support many of the same skills that were first shown on the Echo Show earlier this year.

Pre-orders for the box begin today for $69.99 in the U.S., as well as £69.99 in the UK and €79.99 in Germany. Amazon says it'll ship later this year.

