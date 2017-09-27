Amazon's new Fire TV undercuts everyone on the market — by a lot.
Earlier this week, NVIDIA announced that its Shield TV got a price drop — from $200 to $180, as long as you don't need the included controller. Apple's new 4K TV also costs $180. Roku's Premiere+ set-top box starts at $80, and supports 4K and HDR; Google's Chromecast Ultra dongle is a reasonable $69.
Now, Amazon has refreshed its Fire TV box with a lower $70 starting point, a new form factor and, of course, Alexa support. The company announced its new offering alongside updated Echo speakers at an event in Seattle today, and the Fire TV looks to be quite an attractive proposition. Like the previous $90 offering, it comes with a remote in the box. It supports 4K and HDR content along with Dolby Atmos audio, and can stream 2K content at 60fps. The remote has a microphone in it that lets you talk to Alexa, while the software is expanding to support many of the same skills that were first shown on the Echo Show earlier this year.
Pre-orders for the box begin today for $69.99 in the U.S., as well as £69.99 in the UK and €79.99 in Germany. Amazon says it'll ship later this year.
Amazon Echo
- Tap, Echo or Dot: The ultimate Alexa question
- All about Alexa Skills
- Amazon Echo review
- Echo Dot review
- Top Echo Tips & Tricks
- Amazon Echo vs. Google Home
- Get the latest Alexa news
Reader comments
Amazon's new Fire TV 4K supports Alexa, starts at $70
Dam no new fire tv box/cube?
The Amazon link doesn't show them for sale.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N32NCPM?tag=androidcentralb-20&ascsubtag=UU...
Pre-order only,
Does this replace Fire TV Box? I'm confused.
I'm confused as well. Not interested in another Fire TV stick being WiFi only. Bought the Fire TV box earlier this year and it's been great.
Streams 2K at 60Fps? or did you mean to say 4K at 60fps?
Dolby Vision? If not, no thanks Amazon.
Although I'm Prime subscriber I don't see much value. You don't have access to Google Play and you can't cast to this device. I like buying content from Google Play because I have access to any movies or shows easily on my phone or tablet or anywhere really.
For someone who primarily depends on Amazon for content and invested in content there, this device might be more attractive.