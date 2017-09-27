Amazon just revealed a tiny, globular version of the Echo Show. It's called the Echo Spot!
At a surprise press event on Wednesday Amazon revealed the Echo Spot, a small, globe-shaped smart speaker with a circular display that's reminiscent of the Echo Show.
Where the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot are great as smart speakers, the Echo Spot is perfectly designed to serve as your smart alarm clock. The round display can show you the time, remind you of upcoming events, deliver notifications, and more. Just like the larger Echo Show, the Spot can be used to make and receive video calls. Plus, like the Echo Dot, it can connect to external speakers via Bluetooth or the built-in audio jack.
Amazon says the Echo Spot will go on sale for $130 in December but pre-orders start today if you're in the U.S.!
Looks like Nest might have an Apple like issue with the design. I like it though.
I like the design better than the Echo Dot! But my one problem with any of the Echos is, they won't wake me to music without jumping through a lot of hoops to set it up and hoping the IFITT works all the time. I want to say 'Alexa, wake me at 4:30 am to iHeart radio Monday through Friday' and have it say 'OK'. Until they can do that, and as much as I like my little Dots, $130 is too much to spend at this time.
Does this mean Nvidia will rename their spot so people don't get confused over what they're buying?
You were thinking what I was thinking. I'm not sure if that device is ever coming out now. At least not what they shown a while back. It seems like its taking way too long and that's usually not a good thing.
Wasn't this the same name as nvidias little listening device that still has not shown up? Spot?
The other echo devices are awesome but ... mehhhh
While connected alarm clocks have been done before, this one is a design winner.