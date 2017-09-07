Amazon's looking to employe 50,000 people at a new campus somewhere in America.

Amazon's Seattle campus. (Source: Amazon)

Ask anyone who's in or around Seattle (our own Andrew Martonik can attest to this) and they'll quickly tell you about Amazon's impact in that city, which sports its massive headquarters. It's huge. How huge? Try this on for size:

Thirty-three buildings with a total 8.1 million square feet and more than $3 billion in capital infrastructure. More than 40,000 employees with more than $25.7 billion paid out in compensation, 24 restaurants and cafes, and something like $38 billion added to the city economy from 2010 to 2016.

Said Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a press release:

"We expect HQ2 to be a full equal to our Seattle headquarters," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. "Amazon HQ2 will bring billions of dollars in up-front and ongoing investments, and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs. We're excited to find a second home."

That's a big deal, and it'll be a big deal for wherever Amazon decides to open up shop next. It's looking to build a second headquarters — which it's dubbed HQ2. Amazon stresses that this isn't a satellite office. They're expecting to eventually have up to 50,000 employees at this second site — which would build to to up to 8 million square feet —with annual compensation averaging over $100,000 through the next 10 or 15 years.

They're looking for an area with more than 1 million people, within 45 miles of an international airport.

So who's up for a little large-scale renovation, courtesy of one of the largest companies in the world? Check out more info here, and start lobbying your local and state reps!