Amazon's latest Echo devices are set to go on sale in India from October 11, and the retailer is offering enticing discounts on the products as part of its Great Indian Festival sale. The sales features lucrative discounts on the new Echo Dot and the Echo Plus, as well as the standard Echo and the Echo Spot.

The Echo Dot (3rd gen) was announced last month, and is set to go on sale starting October 11 for ₹4,499 ($60). Right now, you can pick up the device for just ₹2,999 ($40), which is a 33% discount on its asking price. The Echo Dot now comes with a fabric design and improved sound quality, and it's an ideal entry point into the Echo ecosystem.

The Echo Plus (2nd gen) is more diminutive in stature, but it retains the smart hub that allows it to pair to smart lights directly. Amazon says the sound quality is also better on the new Echo Plus, and the fabric finish gives it a premium look. The Echo Plus is set to retail for ₹14,999 ($200), but it's discounted by 20% and is available for ₹11,999 ($160).

In addition to the Echo Dot and the Echo Plus, last year's Echo is on sale for just ₹6,999 ($95), ₹3,000 off its retail price. Amazon is also offering a 15% discount on the Echo Spot, which brings it down to ₹10,999 ($150).

That's just a few of the Amazon devices that are currently on sale. Hit up the link below for a full list of Echo and Kindle devices that are discounted right now.

