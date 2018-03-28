Amazon launched Kindle Lite in beta at the end of last year, and the app is now formally making its debut in India. The app is tailored for entry-level phones with limited storage (such as Android Go devices), and takes up just 2MB and uses less resources than the full-fledged client.

Kindle Lite offers a similar set of features as the Kindle app, including the ability to sync your progress across devices with Whispersync, personalised recommendations, night mode, navigating through the table of contents, and changing font sizes. I've been using the app for a few weeks, and the experience is similar to that of the full-fledged app. Amazon is also touting a feature where you can start reading the book before it finishes downloading. Personally, I haven't run into any issues downloading ebooks (as they're routinely under 5MB in size), but the feature is likely designed for those on 2G connections. From Kindle's country manager for India Rajiv Mehta:

As part of our continued focus on India, we are always working to improve the reading experience for our customers. Apps constantly compete for space on a mobile phone and Kindle Lite solves this problem for our readers. Kindle Lite is less than 2MB and built to provide a great reading experience even on 2G/3G networks.