Amazon's Fire Tablets are super popular because of their affordable prices, so when you can save even more on them you shouldn't miss out. The Fire 7 Kids Edition is currently down to just $69.99 from its regular price of $99.99 in your choice of blue, pink, or yellow. If you want something a little bigger, you can grab the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $89.99, which is $40 lower than it normally sells for.

Both options come with a year of Amazon's FreeTime Unlimited, which is a $119 value. Amazon offers a two-year worry-free guarantee on the tablets, so if your kids happen to break the tablet Amazon will exchange it with no questions asked.

The tablets have access to tons of kid-friendly content and media. Unfortunately, they don't have much internal storage, so you'll want to add a microSD card to your purchase so that your kids don't run out of space.