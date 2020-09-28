Now that Prime Day 2020 has been officially announced, Amazon is rolling out early Prime Day deals to help ensure everybody's aware that the big event is coming soon. Saving money is always fantastic, but earning money is even better which is why this is one of the most important deals you'll want to consider this week. Right now, Amazon will give you a free $10 promo credit to use during Prime Day on nearly anything when you spend $10 or more at Whole Foods Market by October 14. This deal is valid on orders made online or in-store.

You'll want to make sure you use the credit during Prime Day on October 13 and 14 as it won't be usable afterwards. Amazon has another similar offer which can earn you $10 when you spend $10 at local and small businesses on Amazon. That could add up to $20 to use during Prime Day just for making a couple of purchases now. Of course, as with all Prime Day offers, both of these deals are only available for Prime members.

If you're not a Prime member already, now is really the perfect time to join. Prime Day offers exclusive discounts that only members can receive, and with the big event only two weeks away, even those who sign up for a free 30-day trial will gain access. You'll also be able to watch whatever you want on the Prime Video streaming service, have your packages shipped via free two-day shipping with no order minimum, and more.

With Prime Day coming soon, we've created an entire Prime Day 2020 guide designed to help answer all your questions and maybe even save you some cash before the event begins. We'll be keeping it updated with all the latest information and new deals as the two-day sale draws closer.