Amazon has dropped the price of its Fire TV Stick down to $29.99, and the 4K Fire TV down to $49.99. This is a savings of $10 and $20 respectively. If you've been considering cutting the cord, or want to add some streaming options to a new TV in your home, this is one of the best ways to do it. Especially if you take advantage of this Fire TV 4K bundled with an OTA HD Antenna for $54.99, which is just $5 more than the stick itself.

If you wanted to try out DirecTV Now, don't forget that you can get the Fire TV 4K for $35 when you prepay for one month worth of service.

