Right now you can pick up the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for just $49.99, a savings of $30 from its regular price. Amazon sells its Fire 7 tablet for the same price, and most consider that to be a good deal. This deal scores you an extra inch of screen real estate, double the onboard storage, and more.

Odds are you'll be able to fill up the 16GB of internal storage pretty quickly, so you'll definitely want to invest some of that money you saved on a microSD card to hold more of your favorite media and apps.

