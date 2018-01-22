Limited time offer.
Right now you can pick up the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for just $49.99, a savings of $30 from its regular price. Amazon sells its Fire 7 tablet for the same price, and most consider that to be a good deal. This deal scores you an extra inch of screen real estate, double the onboard storage, and more.
Odds are you'll be able to fill up the 16GB of internal storage pretty quickly, so you'll definitely want to invest some of that money you saved on a microSD card to hold more of your favorite media and apps.
Reader comments
Yup the same day I don't have $50
You can also pick it up on a payment plan for $10 a month.
Many reviews state the apps cannot be installed into microSD card. That makes the card reader less useful.
Yes, because FireOS is based on the ancient Android 5.1 Lollipop.
Apps can be installed on microsd card. Or stated another way, many reviewers can't figure out how to go to storage settings and enable apps on sd card. I do wish you could pick and move apps to/from sd card.
Are these any good?
They are great if your expectations are inline with reality. We purchased one for my daughter to watch shows and movies in during long car rides and that occasional dinner when we just want to finish our meal. These aren't on the same level as an iPad or top end Samsung so don't expect that kind of proformance but you also aren't paying hundreds of dollars.