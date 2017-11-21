Amazon has slashed the price of its Fire tablets with the 10 HD coming in at only £110!

For a limited time only — this promotion will only last until stock runs out, and at these prices, we bet it won't take long! — Amazon UK is offering some substantial discounts on its Fire tablets. The Fire 8 is only £49.99 and the Fire 10 HD is just £109.99, perfect for gifts this upcoming holiday season.

The Fire 10 HD is Amazon's value-driven tablet, offering some incredible bang for your buck. Not only does it have Alexa, but also access to all of the online retailer's services like video, music, and books. Just like the Fire 8 tablet, you won't find the most powerful processors, nor will you be blown away by the display, but at under £50 and £110 for the two offerings, you really cannot go wrong.

Read our Fire 10 HD review

If you're thinking about getting a tablet for the kids to keep them occupied and provide entertainment, knocking a full £30 off the Fire 8 and £40 off the Fire 10 HD is an enticing deal indeed.

