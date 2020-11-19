Initially unveiled at its Fall 2019 hardware event, the Echo Frames were a Day 1 Editions product that offered hands-free Alexa access through stylish glasses. Users can take them to their optometrist to be fitted with custom or prescription lenses, or they can just wear them as a hands-free Alexa companion.

Just a week before Black Friday , Amazon announced on its blog that its innovative Echo Frames AR glasses will now be widely available for purchase. The high-tech glasses will sell for $250 at Amazon, though existing Echo Frames customers will be able to upgrade to the new version for just $70.

Now that the Echo Frames are being made available without their previous invitation-only waiting list, Amazon has added some helpful new features, including auto volume controls, improved battery life, an auto shut-off feature, and a VIP filter that allows you to choose which apps and contacts you want to receive notifications from. Oh, and the Echo Frames now come in more colors! Originally released in Classic Black, they'll now be available in Modern Tortoise and Horizon Blue.

Just as the Echo Frames have graduated from their trial period in Amazon's Day 1 program, their sibling product, the Echo Loop smart ring, is being discontinued. Amazon says that it is committed to using the Day 1 Editions program as a way to "get innovative products into consumers' hands faster," but that not all products will make the cut for a full release. Customers who previously were able to purchase an Echo Loop will continue to receive updates and support for that product and can continue to use it as before.

Android Central was one of the first publications to offer a full review of the Echo Frames this past winter when they began trickling out to Day 1 signups. Our friend Michael Fisher (aka Mr. Mobile) was also one of the first YouTubers to do a video review on the spectacular spectacles. Be sure to check out both reviews if you're considering grabbing a pair of Echo Frames or any Alexa devices for yourself this holiday season!