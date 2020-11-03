We're already starting to see several great deals on Amazon devices in the lead up to Black Friday, including discounts and bundles on its popular line of Echo smart speakers. Take this deal on the popular Echo Show 8 smart screen speaker, for example. Amazon is featuring a huge pre-Black Friday discount on a bundle that includes the popular Echo Show 8 with an adjustable stand for $70 off.

Standing tall : Amazon Echo Show 8 with Stand The Echo Show 8 was already our top pick for Echo screened devices, and this bundle with an adjustable stand makes it even better. Now you can more easily see what Alexa is trying to show you and adjust the angle to your preference. $85 at Amazon

The bundle typically retails for $155 together, and you usually have to spend upwards of $130 on the Echo Show 8 alone, so this deal is fantastic even if you'd never considered the stand accessory. There are other stand options available for the Echo Show 8, but none that come bundled with the speaker at such a low price point.

The Echo Show 8 is currently our pick as the best Echo Show smart speaker, and it ranks as one of the best Alexa-enabled devices overall. The device is the perfect size for most spaces; larger than the phone-sized Echo Show 5, yet not as counter-consuming as the Echo Show (2nd Gen) or forthcoming Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen). Its screen resolution matches the larger model, but unlike the 2nd-generation screen, it actually has a privacy cover for the camera in addition to a physical mute switch. It's the perfect balance of size, sound, and screen. Take advantage of this sale to secure one (or more) for your smart home today!