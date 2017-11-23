These prices are incredible, and won't last long!
SanDisk has a bunch of its memory cards, microSD cards, flash drives and more on sale today. Some of these deals will sell out fast, so don't miss out.
Some of the big deals to check out are the 200GB microSD card for $49.99, the 128GB USB 3.0 Ultra Fit drive for $25.99, and the 32GB Class 10 SD card for $9.95.
MicroSD Cards
- 200GB SanDisk Ultra - $49.99
- 200GB SanDisk Ultra w/ adapter - $49.99
- 256GB SanDisk Ultra - $89.99
- 32GB SanDisk Ultra - $9.49
- 128GB SanDisk Ultra - $28.49
Flash Drives
- 128GB SanDisk Ultra Fit - $25.99
- 128GB SanDisk Cruzer USB 2.0 - $22.49
- 32GB SanDisk Ultra Fit - $9.99
This is just a small portion of what's available, so be sure to check out the whole sale now!
Reader comments
Amazon's Black Friday SanDisk sale discounts microSD cards, flash drives, and more