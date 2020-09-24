Anker's having a one-day blowout at Amazon on its popular and well-reviewed charging accessories with prices discounted by as much as 40% while supplies last! This sale offers a varied mix of products to help you power up including power strips, Lightning cables, multi-port wall chargers, car chargers, and more.
For an easy and affordable way to quickly charge a couple of devices at once, pick up the Anker PowerPort III GaN wall charger with its dual USB-C ports and 60W output. It has an ultra-compact design and is powerful enough to juice your USB-C laptop and phone at the same time. It also includes U.S., UK, and EU plugs, as well as a 26% discount today.
At home or in the office, you likely have a lot of devices plugged in at all times so it makes sense to grab a power strip to give yourself some more AC outlets. The Anker PowerPort Strip PD 2 power strip is your best pick today if that rings true for you. It's down to just $22.49, a 34% savings, and features two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C PD connector. It also comes with an 18-month warranty as well as a lifetime $25,000 connected equipment guarantee.
Another essential everyone should have — and one that might be worth replacing by now if you've had it forever — is a USB car charger. If you're traveling somewhere in a hurry, how fast you can power up your phone becomes pretty important, and Anker's PowerDrive+ III Duo ensures a fast charge. It's equipped with one 30W USB-C PD port and secondary 18W USB-C PD port that can be used to fast charge virtually any USB-C device including phones, tablets, laptops, and more. Today's sale brings its price down to just $18.99, saving you $9 in the process.
There are plenty more options in the sale including wireless chargers, power banks, Lightning cables, and more. Take a look at the whole promotion and snap up some essentials for less while you still can.
