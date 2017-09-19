The latest generation Fire HD 10 costs $80 less than its predecessor.

Amazon is rolling out much-needed updates to the Fire HD 10 and decreasing its price point at the same time. The latest generation Fire HD 10 features a 10.1-inch Full HD display, double the amount of storage at 32GB, and a 1.8GHz MediaTek quad-core CPU that's 30% faster than the one used in its predecessor. The tablet will go up for sale starting October 11 for $149, or $80 less than the starting price of its predecessor.

The tablet comes with 2GB of RAM, a microSD slot that can accommodate cards up to 256GB, stereo speakers with audio tuned by Dolby, Wi-Fi ac, 2MP rear camera, VGA front camera, 3.5mm jack, and a microUSB charging port. Amazon is touting a battery life of up to ten hours, and claims that the Fire HD 10 is much more durable than the iPad Pro 10.5.

The Fire HD 10 also comes with hands-free Alexa, allowing you to control music playback, turn off the lights, see weather-related updates, sports scores, and so much more.

Amazon is offering the Fire HD 10 in two variants: a base model with 32GB storage that will retail for $149, and a version with 64GB storage that will set you back $189. As always, both models come with lock screen ads, but you can shell out an additional $15 to get the variants without "special offers."

The Fire HD 10 is made out of plastic, and comes in three color options — Black, Marine Blue and Punch Red. Amazon is also rolling out protective covers starting at $39.

Overall, the upgrades make the Fire HD 10 a much more enticing option, particularly at that $149 price point. The tablet is now up for pre-order on Amazon, with deliveries going out from October 11.

