This yellow AmazonBasics Nano Bluetooth speaker is down to $7.89. It normally sells for $15, so this deal is almost half off its regular price. It has never gone lower than $12 before. Blue is also on sale for $8.03. Both speakers are fluctuating up and down in price but anything under $10 is a steal.

This is a tiny, portable, speaker with a silicon handle. You can carry it or hang it. It has a Bluetooth range of 30 feet and works with any Bluetooth device from any platform. The battery will provide up to six hours of playback. The design is splash-resistant. It also has a built-in mic so you can use it to answer the phone. Users give it 4 stars based on 629 reviews.

See on Amazon