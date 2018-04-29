The AmazonBasics 2.0 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar is down to $44.78 right now. That's more than $25 off the average price and $5 better than the last time it went on sale.

This 31-inch sound bar features dual full-range stereo speakers (up to 90dB) and comes with its own remote control, as it's not compatible with universal or TV remotes. Best suited for televisions less than 42 inches, this product has three sound modes including Standard for TV programs, News for programs filled with mainly dialogue, and Movie for optimized soundtracks. It also features Bluetooth so you can stream sound from your phone, tablet or computer seamlessly.

Amazon offers free tech support for 60 days after delivery with this item, so you can easily get assistance with setup, connection, troubleshooting and more.

