Amazon, who is no stranger to privacy issues with Alexa and its Ring cameras, is under fire again for alleged privacy issues regarding the use of recorded footage from Amazon Cloud Cams. A report by Bloomberg about Amazon's Cloud Cam is raising a few eyebrows today, but some of it may be unnecessary skepticism after other legitimate privacy issues have unfolded over the past several months.

According to a number of Amazon employees that Bloomberg spoke with under the guise of anonymity, Amazon runs a program that helps train the AI used to identify events in the home. This AI is supposed to be able to tell the difference between a false alarm and a real one, but it needs human help to ensure everything is being identified correctly. Customers and Amazon employees, alike, can submit footage to Amazon for review when a false alarm has been identified.

But some employees are questioning whether or not the footage being reviewed was actually manually submitted by consumers, as some clips contain "inappropriate content" that seems out of the ordinary to submit for review. Some clips contain very sensitive personal content, too, such as people having sex, according to the employees that work on the program.

Understanding how Amazon's AI works to detect intruders is an important part of the puzzle, especially when considering why these types of clips would be submitted for review. Identifying someone being loud in the home as an intruder isn't always going to be the desired outcome, thus, it's likely said consumers submitted the offending clips as an example.