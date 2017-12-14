Is Amazon's dispute with Google finally coming to an end?
Google Chromecast and Apple TV are two of the most popular ways to stream online content to your TV, but if you tried searching for these gadgets on Amazon, you wouldn't have any idea that they even existed. Amazon stopped selling Chromecast and Apple TV products around two years ago likely as a result of them being direct competitors to its Fire TV lineup, but it looks like this is finally changing.
According to a spokeswoman from Amazon that spoke with CNET, "I can confirm that we are assorting Apple TV and Chromecast." No other details on the change were given aside from this, but this is exciting news for Amazon shoppers that want more options when shopping for streaming boxes.
Amazon will be selling the Google Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, 4th generation Apple TV, and the Apple TV 4K, and while the products are all listed on the site, they appear as "currently unavailable" with no option to actually buy them just yet.
This is awesome news for sure, but why make the change now?
Amazon stated back in 2015 that it removed the streaming products because they didn't offer a way to access Prime Video content, but earlier this month, an Amazon Prime Video app was finally launched for the Apple TV. As for reinstating sales of the Chromecast, this could be attributed as a peace offering to Google after the search giant announced that it'd be revoking its YouTube app from Amazon's Fire TV platform in 2018.
All appears to be hunky dory with Amazon and Apple now, so here's to hoping we'll be able to say the same about Amazon and Google at some point soon.
YouTube won't be available on Fire TV or Echo Show starting January 1
I want amazon prime to have cast feature....
While the Chromecast feature may be more convenient, the "mirroring" option works fine.
Honestly the only thing stopping Prime from being used on Chromecast is Amazon themselves. The Cast SDK and info needed to add Chromecast to their page/app is all freely available.
I can see why Amazon resisted, since the value proposition of a Fire TV is that it was the only way to get Prime Video on your TV. But that only works if your sole purpose is to sell a hardware product. In Amazon's case, they're also a major retailer and a purveyor of content. The decision to de-list Chromecast didn't really make it any harder to buy, and didn't make the Fire TV more attractive. And the decision to not enable Chromecast support very likely suppressed adoption of Prime Video.
So, by trying to improve one business line, they actively hurt two others, and goaded Google into the proportional response of yanking their YouTube content from Amazon devices. That's not good decision-making.
I'm glad Google played hardball like this. I just wish Amazon devices could cast to a Chromecast.
"Amazon stated back in 2015 that it removed the streaming products because they didn't offer a way to access Prime Video content"
That's the dumbest reason ever, they didn't offer Prime Vidoe because Amazon didn't support it. Besides, that's pretty anticompetitive behavior. I'm really hoping Chromecast being sold at Amazon means we'll finally get casting via Prime Video. That'd instantly become my preferred place for purchasing movies & TV, given its ubiquity.
I got an update to Amazon Music this morning, and one of the changes was the addition of Chromecast support. Looks like Amazon and Google might be making peace.
Pull YouTube from Amazon devices and of course peace will follow.
As I predicted a few weeks ago in the comments section of a prior article. It all comes down to posturing and money.
Ah... Its a profit deal. Takes the pressure off. (Quote from Steve Martin in The Jerk for you young whipper-snappers)
If they add cast support for Amazon Prime on Android, then Google should put YouTube back on Fire TV.