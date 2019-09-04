First there was Android TV and JBL. Then (just earlier today, actually) we got Roku and its Smart Soundbar. And now, Amazon has jumped into the mix with its first Fire TV Edition Sound Bar with Anker Innovations.

As the name implies (and just like its competitors), it's a full Amazon Fire TV experience built inside a sound bar.

This initial offering is from Anker and shares the company's Nebula branding. It supports 4K resolution and 60 frames per second and Dolby Vision for HDR, and of course it's got Amazon Alexa built in — but only through the remote control and not via a microphone array on the sound bar itself — so you can bark orders to the sound bar all you want to make it do all the things that you love to have Alexa to for you. (And that includes controlling anything Fire TV.)

The Nebula Soundbar is available for preorder today for $229 and starts shipping on Nov. 21. It'll be available at first in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Amazon also is throwing in an extended 90-day trial of Amazon Music Unlimited if you buy a Nebula Soundbar, or an updated Fire TV Cube.