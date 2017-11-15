Save big on the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot.

Both the Echo and Echo Dot are handy connected devices that allow you to run a wide array of commands with nothing but your voice. To provide something to customers to tie them over until Black Friday deals hit the UK, Amazon has discounted both Echo speakers allowing you to save up to 30 percent.

This brings the price of the Echo and Echo Dot down to £69.99 and £34.99, respectively. If the promotion wasn't enough, Amazon is selling the TP-Link Plug for just £9.99 (usually £29.99) when bought with any Echo device. Now it's really easy and affordable to create a connected home.

