If you've been holding out for an Echo Show deal then hold out no longer. Amazon UK has just slashed £70 from the regular price of its big-screened Alexa device.

It's part of the Amazon Christmas deals, so it will only be around until December 22 as it stands. In any case, you can snag an Echo Show in white or black right now for just £129.99, down from £199.99.

The Echo Show has hit the headlines recently because Google said it's going to start blocking YouTube access from it altogether, but even if/when that transpires, there's a lot you can do with this guy. Not least use it to make video calls.

If you're interested but want to know more then you'll want to check out our full review. Otherwise hit the link below and get one while you can. If you prefer your Alexa without a display, the regular 2nd generation Echo is also reduced, now just £69.99 for the fabric covered version and the Echo Dot is back down to £34.99.

Fire tablets are also seeing fairly good price cuts, with the Fire HD 8 down to £49.99, while the Fire TV Stick is at a very affordable £29.99. The 4K capable Fire TV is also reduced, coming in at £54.99. So if you need a last minute gift idea, Amazon has you covered.

See at Amazon