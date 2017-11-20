Save on power banks, storage expansion, and more ahead of Black Friday!

There are a bunch of deals running on Amazon and we're still in the run-up to Black Friday. Some of these promotions cover vital accessories for smartphones and other portable devices. Such listings include 20 percent off a 32GB MicroSD card and more than 60 percent off a 12,000 mAh power bank.

There's nothing worse than running out of power and needing to reach someone or use the internet in a location without access to a power outlet. This is where a handy power bank comes into play, supplying your smartphone or portable device with much-needed juice. As for SD cards, these are used for storing not only photos but documents and other files.

Here are a few recommended items you should take with you on journeys:

These deals won't last forever so be sure to have a gander and see if anything takes to your liking. More Amazon deals can be found on the Black Friday page:

See all Black Friday Amazon UK promotions