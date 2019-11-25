We haven't even reached Black Friday yet, but that isn't stopping Amazon from talking about Cyber Monday. The company has just announced its plans for what it's calling the "biggest Cyber Monday Deals Weekend ever", with thousands of deep discounts kicking off on November 30 and lasting through the weekend. This year, Amazon says you'll find cheaper prices and more options available than last year, and new deals will keep dropping throughout the whole weekend.
Some of these deals are prices we expect to see for Black Friday as well, and others are new offers that we haven't seen yet. Either way, it looks like the next seven or so days are shaping up to be packed full of discounts galore, so stay tuned here for all the best ones as they become available.
Amazon Devices
- Echo Dot is $27.99 off – just $22.00
- All-new Echo Show 8 is $50 off – just $79.99
- Echo Show (2nd gen) is $80 off – just $149.99
- Echo Show 5 is $40 off – just $49.99
- All-new Echo, including the limited (RED) edition of the all-new Echo, is $40 off – just $59.99. And, for every all-new Echo (RED) edition sold, Amazon will donate $10 to the Global Fund.
- Echo Auto is $20 off – just $29.99
- Get select Fire TV Edition Smart TVs and add an Echo Dot at no additional cost
- Insignia 32" Fire TV Edition Smart TV is $70 off – just $99.99
- All-new Fire TV Cube is $30 off – just $89.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $25 off – just $24.99
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off – just $19.99
- Get a Ring Alarm 5-piece set and Echo Dot for just $139.00
- Get a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 for just $139.00
- $99 Ring Video Doorbell 2 (50% off reg price). Only with Alexa by saying, "Alexa, order a Ring Video Doorbell."
- $49.99 Blink XT2 Camera (50% off reg price). Only with Alexa by saying, "Alexa, order a Blink Camera."
- Get the eero mesh WiFi system for just $159.99
- All-new Kindle Kids Edition is $30 off – just $79.99
- All-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is $50 off – just $149.99
- All-new Echo Dot Kids Edition is $30 off – just $39.99
- All-new Fire HD 10 tablet is $50 off – just $99.99
- Kindle Paperwhite is $45 off – just $84.99
- All-new Kindle is $30 off – just $59.99
Amazon Brands
- Save up to 50% on kids & baby clothing from Amazon Brands, including Amazon Essentials, Simple Joys by Carter's, and Spotted Zebra
- Save up to 30% on clothing for the family from Amazon Brands, including Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual, and Goodthreads
- Save 35% or more on microfiber sheets from AmazonBasics
- Save up to 30% on bedding & bath for the family from AmazonBasics, Stone & Beam and Rivet
- Save up to 30% on furniture from Rivet and Stone & Beam
- Save up to 30% on kitchen electrics & housewares from AmazonBasics and Stone & Beam
- Save up to 30% on luggage & travel from AmazonBasics
- Save up to 30% on office furniture and supplies from AmazonBasics
- Save up to 30% on phone accessories from AmazonBasics
- Save up to 35% on mattresses & bed frames from AmazonBasics
- Save 25% on household and personal care from Solimo
- Save up to 25% on food and beverages from Amazon Fresh, Happy Belly and Wickedly Prime
- Save up to 15% on beauty, vitamins, and supplements from Belei and Revly
Fashion
- Save up to 40% on jeans from AG, Hudson, and more
- Save up to 35% on Lacoste clothing, shoes, accessories, and home
- Save up to 40% on Champion, Puma and more
- Save up to 40% on New Balance shoes and apparel
- Save up to 35% on Reebok footwear and apparel
- Save up to 45% on Luggage sets from Columbia, Tommy Bahama, Delsey, and more
- Save up to 35% on Ugly Christmas sweaters
- Save up to 40% on Accessories from Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's and more
- Save up to 56% on select Ross-Simons jewelry
- Save up to 30% on Jockey Basics
- Save up to 50% on Cubcoats
- Save up to 35% on Comfort shoes
- Save up to 50% on Crocs for the whole family
Electronics
- Save up to 30% on Headphones from Bose, Sony and other top brands
- Save up to 25% on Home Theater Projectors
- Save up to 25% on Samsung Galaxy S10/Note 10
- Save on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs
- Save 30% on select cell phone cases
- Save up to 25% on Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds
- Save on the Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 40% on Cameras, Telescopes, Binoculars
- Save big on Nikon products
- Save on Fujifilm Instax mobile printer
- Save on Polaroid Snap Touch 2.0 Instant Print Camera
- Save big on Sony cameras and lenses
- Content Creator Savings on PC Devices and Accessories
- Save big on select Chromebooks
- Save up to 30% on Laptops, desktops and monitors
- Save on PC Gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories
- Deals to build your own custom PC
- Save big on connected home products
- Adobe Creative Cloud 40% off plus $10 gift card
- Save 50% on H&R Block Tax Software
- Save up to 60% on Brother printers
- Save $100 on PS4 PRO
- Save on Xbox One
- Save 35% on Sindoh 3DWOX DP200 3D Printer
- Save 15% on Monoprice MP10 Mini 3D Printer
Toys
- Save 30% on select Hasbro games, NERF and FurReal toys
- Save 30% on FurReal Plum, the Curious Panda (Amazon Exclusive)
- Save 30% on select LEGO and building toys
- Save $10 on L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise (Amazon Exclusive)
- Save 20% on select Melissa & Doug toys
- Save 20% on select Green Toys
- Save on select toys and furniture from KidKraft
- Save up to 35% on select Learning Resources toys
- Save up to 30% on STEM toys from Osmo, National Geographic and Snapcircuits
- Save up to 40% on select Capsule Chix, Pikmi Pops and Little Live Pets
Household, Kitchen & Home Furnishings
- Save up to 35% on select furniture and mattresses
- Save up to 35% on area rugs
- Save up to 35% on gaming chairs & desks
- Save on Instant Pot
- Save on Breville Kitchen Appliances
- Save on Nespresso
- Save up to 15% on Aprilaire Whole House Humidifiers
- Save 20% on First Aid Only 299 Piece All-Purpose First Aid Kit
- Save 20% on Scott Essential Multifold Paper Towels
- Save up to 30% on office furniture essentials
- Save on Ninja Products
- Save on SodaStream Machines
- Save on Wusthof Cutlery
- Save 20% on the Brother HC1850 Computerized Sewing and Quilting machine
- Save up to 43% on the Ecovacs Ozmo 920
- Save up to 45% on Sharpie, Paper Mate, and Elmer's Slime
- Save on Casper Mattresses
Smart Home & Home Improvement
- Save up to 29% on NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh WIFI System
- Save up to 25% on iRobot Roomba 675
- Save up to 27% on iRobot 960
- Save up to 30% on BLACK+DECKER
- Save up to 20% on select DeWalt Best Sellers
- Save 15% on NewAir Dual Zone Beverage Cooler
- Save on Emerson Smart Thermostat and Echo Dot Bundle
- Save up to 30% on Hunter Ceiling Fans
- Save up to 15% on GE Profile Ice Maker
- Save 35% on Dremel Rotary Bundle
- Save up to 44% on GEARWRENCH Tools
- Save up to 30% on August Home Smart Locks
Patio, Lawn & Garden
- Save 35% on Cuisinart grills and accessories
- Save 30% on the Greenworks 1700 PSI Pressure Washer
- Save on the Poulan Pro Weed Eater
- Save on Greenworks 40V Chainsaw with Battery
- Save up to 50% on Aerogarden Harvest Elite
Audible, Music, Video & Books
- Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free – enjoy unlimited access to over 1 million books, popular magazines and thousands of books with Audible narration (offer valid for new subscribers only).
- Get $5 back in eBook credit when you spend $20 on eBooks (activation required).
- Save up to 80% on select Kindle bestselling books.
- Get 30% off your first Prime Book Box, a children's book subscription featuring handpicked favorites by the Amazon Book Editors. Offer valid for new subscribers only.
- For a limited time, new members save 53% on the first 3 months of an Audible membership at $6.95 a month. Additional offers to be announced through the holiday season.
- For a limited time, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get the best holiday deal in Amazon Music's history – four months of the premium streaming tier for just $0.99, to enjoy unlimited access to more than 50 million songs, ad-free.
- Current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the US, UK, Germany and Japan can upgrade to the Family Plan free for two months, with access for up to six accounts.
- Prime Video: 50% off Select Channels
- Prime Video: 50% Off to Rent or Buy on New Release Movies
- Eligible Prime members can purchase a Fire TV stick plus 2 month subscription to Showtime for $19.99.
Pets
- Save 30% on select Greenies dog treats
- Save 30% on Temptations cat treats
- Save 30% on Cesar gourmet dog food
- Save 32% on Embark Dog DNA Test for Breed Identification & Canine Genetic Health Screening
- Save 33% on Furbo Treat Tossing Wifi Pet Camera
- Save up to 30% on Nutro Dry Dog Food
Sports & Outdoors
- Save 16% on GoSports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower
- Save 35% on Coleman Portable Butane Stove
- Save 35% on Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Transporter
- Save 40% on ReelSonar Wireless Bluetooth Smart Fish Finder
- Save 25% on LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
- Save big on NordicTrack cardio equipment
- Save up to 40% on Outdoor Essentials
- Save up to 35% on electric and kids bikes, scooters, & more
- Save $1,000 on Elby 9-speed electric bikes
- Save 20% on Retrospec longboards, bikes, and helmets
- Save on Roller Derby inline and roller skates
- Save 35% on Intex inflatable kayaks
- Golf clubs as low as $99
- Save up to 45% on Basketball equipment, clothing, and accessories
Beauty & Grooming
- Save up to 47% on Philips Norelco shavers and groomers
- Save up to 45% on HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga Limited Time kits
- Save up to 40% on select skin care, cosmetics and fragrances
- Save up to 48% on select beauty hair care and grooming appliances
- Save 20% or more on Braun electric razors for men
- Save on select Differin and Cetaphil products
- Save up to 40% on luxury & professional beauty products & select devices
Health and Personal Care
- Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service
- Save up to $60 on select Fitbit items
- Up to 30% off Nutrition & wellness products
- Save on Germ Guardian air purifier
- Save on Body Fortress whey protein powder
Automotive
- Save up to 36% on Chemical Guys 16-Piece Builder Wash Kit
- 35% off NOCO Boost Plus UltraSafe Portable Lithium Car Battery Jumpstarter Pack
Baby
- Save on Nanit smart baby monitor
- Save on Fridababy mom & baby healthcare and grooming gift kit
Amazon Payments & Gift Cards
- Amazon Prime Credit Cards: Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Cardmembers and Amazon Prime Store Cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership will receive 10% back on select Amazon devices valid until 12/2 only. Eligible members will also receive 15% back on Electronics bestsellers on Amazon.com until 12/22.
- From 11/15-12/22 customers who are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card will earn a $100 instant Amazon Gift Card, and customers approved for the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card will earn a $60 instant Amazon instant Gift Card.
Amazon Business
- Save up to 30% on laptops, desktops and monitors
- Save up to 15% on select Georgia-Pacific PRO products
- Save up to 15% on Clorox Professional product
- Save on KOHLER faucets, fixtures, and more
- Save up to 20% on Oreck Commercial XL Commercial Upright Vacuums
Small and Medium-sized Businesses on Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad
- Save 20% or more on Amazon Handmade products from around the world – shop deals and the gift guide at www.amazon.com/handmadegiftguide.
- Save up to 40% on Trtl Travel Pillows
- Save up to 35% on products from Cozy Comfort Company
- Save 35% on MARLOWE. grooming products for men
- Save 40% on Cabeau travel products
- Save up to 35% on Select POW Audio Portable Wireless Speakers
Grocery and Gourmet
- Save 20% or more on select Don Francisco's coffee products
- Save 30% on select Orgain products
- Save 40% on Two Rivers hot cocoa sampler pack
- Save 33% on Pukka Herbs tea holiday advent calendar
