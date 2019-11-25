We haven't even reached Black Friday yet, but that isn't stopping Amazon from talking about Cyber Monday. The company has just announced its plans for what it's calling the "biggest Cyber Monday Deals Weekend ever", with thousands of deep discounts kicking off on November 30 and lasting through the weekend. This year, Amazon says you'll find cheaper prices and more options available than last year, and new deals will keep dropping throughout the whole weekend.

Some of these deals are prices we expect to see for Black Friday as well, and others are new offers that we haven't seen yet. Either way, it looks like the next seven or so days are shaping up to be packed full of discounts galore, so stay tuned here for all the best ones as they become available.

Amazon Devices

Echo Dot is $27.99 off – just $22.00

All-new Echo Show 8 is $50 off – just $79.99

Echo Show (2nd gen) is $80 off – just $149.99

Echo Show 5 is $40 off – just $49.99

All-new Echo, including the limited (RED) edition of the all-new Echo, is $40 off – just $59.99. And, for every all-new Echo (RED) edition sold, Amazon will donate $10 to the Global Fund.

Echo Auto is $20 off – just $29.99

Get select Fire TV Edition Smart TVs and add an Echo Dot at no additional cost

Insignia 32" Fire TV Edition Smart TV is $70 off – just $99.99

All-new Fire TV Cube is $30 off – just $89.99

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $25 off – just $24.99

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off – just $19.99

Get a Ring Alarm 5-piece set and Echo Dot for just $139.00

Get a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 for just $139.00

$99 Ring Video Doorbell 2 (50% off reg price). Only with Alexa by saying, "Alexa, order a Ring Video Doorbell."

$49.99 Blink XT2 Camera (50% off reg price). Only with Alexa by saying, "Alexa, order a Blink Camera."

Get the eero mesh WiFi system for just $159.99

All-new Kindle Kids Edition is $30 off – just $79.99

All-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is $50 off – just $149.99

All-new Echo Dot Kids Edition is $30 off – just $39.99

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet is $50 off – just $99.99

Kindle Paperwhite is $45 off – just $84.99

All-new Kindle is $30 off – just $59.99

Amazon Brands

Save up to 50% on kids & baby clothing from Amazon Brands, including Amazon Essentials, Simple Joys by Carter's, and Spotted Zebra

Save up to 30% on clothing for the family from Amazon Brands, including Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual, and Goodthreads

Save 35% or more on microfiber sheets from AmazonBasics

Save up to 30% on bedding & bath for the family from AmazonBasics, Stone & Beam and Rivet

Save up to 30% on furniture from Rivet and Stone & Beam

Save up to 30% on kitchen electrics & housewares from AmazonBasics and Stone & Beam

Save up to 30% on luggage & travel from AmazonBasics

Save up to 30% on office furniture and supplies from AmazonBasics

Save up to 30% on phone accessories from AmazonBasics

Save up to 35% on mattresses & bed frames from AmazonBasics

Save 25% on household and personal care from Solimo

Save up to 25% on food and beverages from Amazon Fresh, Happy Belly and Wickedly Prime

Save up to 15% on beauty, vitamins, and supplements from Belei and Revly

Fashion

Save up to 40% on jeans from AG, Hudson, and more

Save up to 35% on Lacoste clothing, shoes, accessories, and home

Save up to 40% on Champion, Puma and more

Save up to 40% on New Balance shoes and apparel

Save up to 35% on Reebok footwear and apparel

Save up to 45% on Luggage sets from Columbia, Tommy Bahama, Delsey, and more

Save up to 35% on Ugly Christmas sweaters

Save up to 40% on Accessories from Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's and more

Save up to 56% on select Ross-Simons jewelry

Save up to 30% on Jockey Basics

Save up to 50% on Cubcoats

Save up to 35% on Comfort shoes

Save up to 50% on Crocs for the whole family

Electronics

Save up to 30% on Headphones from Bose, Sony and other top brands

Save up to 25% on Home Theater Projectors

Save up to 25% on Samsung Galaxy S10/Note 10

Save on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs

Save 30% on select cell phone cases

Save up to 25% on Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds

Save on the Google Pixel 3

Save up to 40% on Cameras, Telescopes, Binoculars

Save big on Nikon products

Save on Fujifilm Instax mobile printer

Save on Polaroid Snap Touch 2.0 Instant Print Camera

Save big on Sony cameras and lenses

Content Creator Savings on PC Devices and Accessories

Save big on select Chromebooks

Save up to 30% on Laptops, desktops and monitors

Save on PC Gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories

Deals to build your own custom PC

Save big on connected home products

Adobe Creative Cloud 40% off plus $10 gift card

Save 50% on H&R Block Tax Software

Save up to 60% on Brother printers

Save $100 on PS4 PRO

Save on Xbox One

Save 35% on Sindoh 3DWOX DP200 3D Printer

Save 15% on Monoprice MP10 Mini 3D Printer

Toys

Save 30% on select Hasbro games, NERF and FurReal toys

Save 30% on FurReal Plum, the Curious Panda (Amazon Exclusive)

Save 30% on select LEGO and building toys

Save $10 on L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise (Amazon Exclusive)

Save 20% on select Melissa & Doug toys

Save 20% on select Green Toys

Save on select toys and furniture from KidKraft

Save up to 35% on select Learning Resources toys

Save up to 30% on STEM toys from Osmo, National Geographic and Snapcircuits

Save up to 40% on select Capsule Chix, Pikmi Pops and Little Live Pets

Household, Kitchen & Home Furnishings

Save up to 35% on select furniture and mattresses

Save up to 35% on area rugs

Save up to 35% on gaming chairs & desks

Save on Instant Pot

Save on Breville Kitchen Appliances

Save on Nespresso

Save up to 15% on Aprilaire Whole House Humidifiers

Save 20% on First Aid Only 299 Piece All-Purpose First Aid Kit

Save 20% on Scott Essential Multifold Paper Towels

Save up to 30% on office furniture essentials

Save on Ninja Products

Save on SodaStream Machines

Save on Wusthof Cutlery

Save 20% on the Brother HC1850 Computerized Sewing and Quilting machine

Save up to 43% on the Ecovacs Ozmo 920

Save up to 45% on Sharpie, Paper Mate, and Elmer's Slime

Save on Casper Mattresses

Smart Home & Home Improvement

Save up to 29% on NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh WIFI System

Save up to 25% on iRobot Roomba 675

Save up to 27% on iRobot 960

Save up to 30% on BLACK+DECKER

Save up to 20% on select DeWalt Best Sellers

Save 15% on NewAir Dual Zone Beverage Cooler

Save on Emerson Smart Thermostat and Echo Dot Bundle

Save up to 30% on Hunter Ceiling Fans

Save up to 15% on GE Profile Ice Maker

Save 35% on Dremel Rotary Bundle

Save up to 44% on GEARWRENCH Tools

Save up to 30% on August Home Smart Locks

Patio, Lawn & Garden

Save 35% on Cuisinart grills and accessories

Save 30% on the Greenworks 1700 PSI Pressure Washer

Save on the Poulan Pro Weed Eater

Save on Greenworks 40V Chainsaw with Battery

Save up to 50% on Aerogarden Harvest Elite

Audible, Music, Video & Books

Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free – enjoy unlimited access to over 1 million books, popular magazines and thousands of books with Audible narration (offer valid for new subscribers only).

Get $5 back in eBook credit when you spend $20 on eBooks (activation required).

Save up to 80% on select Kindle bestselling books.

Get 30% off your first Prime Book Box, a children's book subscription featuring handpicked favorites by the Amazon Book Editors. Offer valid for new subscribers only.

For a limited time, new members save 53% on the first 3 months of an Audible membership at $6.95 a month. Additional offers to be announced through the holiday season.

For a limited time, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get the best holiday deal in Amazon Music's history – four months of the premium streaming tier for just $0.99, to enjoy unlimited access to more than 50 million songs, ad-free.

Current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the US, UK, Germany and Japan can upgrade to the Family Plan free for two months, with access for up to six accounts.

Prime Video: 50% off Select Channels

Prime Video: 50% Off to Rent or Buy on New Release Movies

Eligible Prime members can purchase a Fire TV stick plus 2 month subscription to Showtime for $19.99.

Pets

Save 30% on select Greenies dog treats

Save 30% on Temptations cat treats

Save 30% on Cesar gourmet dog food

Save 32% on Embark Dog DNA Test for Breed Identification & Canine Genetic Health Screening

Save 33% on Furbo Treat Tossing Wifi Pet Camera

Save up to 30% on Nutro Dry Dog Food

Sports & Outdoors

Save 16% on GoSports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower

Save 35% on Coleman Portable Butane Stove

Save 35% on Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Transporter

Save 40% on ReelSonar Wireless Bluetooth Smart Fish Finder

Save 25% on LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Save big on NordicTrack cardio equipment

Save up to 40% on Outdoor Essentials

Save up to 35% on electric and kids bikes, scooters, & more

Save $1,000 on Elby 9-speed electric bikes

Save 20% on Retrospec longboards, bikes, and helmets

Save on Roller Derby inline and roller skates

Save 35% on Intex inflatable kayaks

Golf clubs as low as $99

Save up to 45% on Basketball equipment, clothing, and accessories

Beauty & Grooming

Save up to 47% on Philips Norelco shavers and groomers

Save up to 45% on HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga Limited Time kits

Save up to 40% on select skin care, cosmetics and fragrances

Save up to 48% on select beauty hair care and grooming appliances

Save 20% or more on Braun electric razors for men

Save on select Differin and Cetaphil products

Save up to 40% on luxury & professional beauty products & select devices

Health and Personal Care

Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service

Save up to $60 on select Fitbit items

Up to 30% off Nutrition & wellness products

Save on Germ Guardian air purifier

Save on Body Fortress whey protein powder

Automotive

Save up to 36% on Chemical Guys 16-Piece Builder Wash Kit

35% off NOCO Boost Plus UltraSafe Portable Lithium Car Battery Jumpstarter Pack

Baby

Save on Nanit smart baby monitor

Save on Fridababy mom & baby healthcare and grooming gift kit

Amazon Payments & Gift Cards

Amazon Prime Credit Cards: Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Cardmembers and Amazon Prime Store Cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership will receive 10% back on select Amazon devices valid until 12/2 only. Eligible members will also receive 15% back on Electronics bestsellers on Amazon.com until 12/22.

From 11/15-12/22 customers who are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card will earn a $100 instant Amazon Gift Card, and customers approved for the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card will earn a $60 instant Amazon instant Gift Card.

Amazon Business

Save up to 30% on laptops, desktops and monitors

Save up to 15% on select Georgia-Pacific PRO products

Save up to 15% on Clorox Professional product

Save on KOHLER faucets, fixtures, and more

Save up to 20% on Oreck Commercial XL Commercial Upright Vacuums

Small and Medium-sized Businesses on Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad

Save 20% or more on Amazon Handmade products from around the world – shop deals and the gift guide at www.amazon.com/handmadegiftguide.

Save up to 40% on Trtl Travel Pillows

Save up to 35% on products from Cozy Comfort Company

Save 35% on MARLOWE. grooming products for men

Save 40% on Cabeau travel products

Save up to 35% on Select POW Audio Portable Wireless Speakers

Grocery and Gourmet