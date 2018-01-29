Whatcha doing there, Amazon?

On Sunday, February 4, the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will go head-to-head during Super Bowl LII. I've never been one for sports, but like a lot of people, I'll be watching for the entertaining/amazingly cringy commercials. Amazon recently shared a teaser clip for the ad it'll be airing Sunday night, and it suggests that some changes may be coming to Alexa.

The 30-second clip starts out with a woman brushing her teeth and asking Alexa for the weather, and right after the assistant says it'll be 60-degrees in Austin, it starts coughing before going silent. The clip then cuts to a news report about how Alexa has lost her voice, and a shook Jeff Bezos is informed by an Amazon employee that "the replacements are ready."

Although not confirmed, it seems likely that these "replacements" are hinting at new voices that users will be able to use with their Echo speakers. Google recently allowed users to choose between a female and male voice for the Google Assistant, so Amazon announcing something similar doesn't seem all that unlikely.

The use of the word "replacements" leads me to believe that Amazon will have more than one new voice for Alexa to use, and if this turns out to be the case, it'll add a nice touch of personalization to the assistant.

If Amazon is working on new voices for Alexa, what options would you like to see added?