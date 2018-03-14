You can buy portable battery packs just about anywhere these days, and if you're like a lot of people, there's a good chance you've purchased one on Amazon before. If that battery pack you bought is an AmazonBasics one, you're likely going to need to return it.

The Consumer Product Safety Commissions (or CPSC) issued a product recall in the United States on March 13 for 260,000 AmazonBasics battery packs that were sold at Amazon.com., Amazon Bookstores, and Amazon Pop-Up Stores between December 2014 and July 2017.

According to the recall, there have been 53 reports of the battery packs overheating in the U.S., with four of them causing property damage and one resulting in chemical burns.

The models involved with this recall include:

16,100 mAh

10,000 mAh

5,600 mAh

3,000 mAh

3,000 mAh with included microUSB cable

2,000 mAh with included microUSB cable

If you believe you own one of the affected products, the CPSC encourages you to call Amazon's toll-free number at 855-215-5134 between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM ET Monday – Saturday. Additionally, you can register your battery bank at any time by going to https://amazonpowerbank.expertinquiry.com/.

No matter which option you choose, Amazon will issue you a full refund once the return process is complete.

Best tips for extending the life of your phone's battery