A bad deal gets worse.
If you're paying monthly instead of annually for your Amazon Prime membership, it's going to cost you a bit more each month. Amazon will be raising the price by $2 per month starting on February 18, and the change applies to both new and existing customers. This will bring the monthly fee from $10.99 up to $12.99, meaning that you'll be paying just under $156 for a year of Prime membership. Those who pay the annual $99 fee will not see a price increase from these changes, nor will any of the awesome benefits of Prime be changing.
From GeekWire's report:
Amazon said the price increase does not affect the annual membership option, which will remain at $99. With the price increase, the monthly option will now equal slightly less than $156 for a year. Amazon has been investing heavily in Prime, bringing it to new markets and creating additional benefits and original content. Those moves, plus regular increases in fees from shipping partners, are among the factors contributing to the price increase.
Amazon says it has no preference on the annual versus monthly option. However, offering a monthly service with no contract or guarantee carries with it a cost to manage and volatility that isn't present with the more dependable annual option.
The cost for students will be increasing to $6.49 a month and the standalone Prime Video subscription will be $8.99. The best deal continues to be the $99 annual subscription, and this price increase just makes it even more valuable.
Reader comments
99.99 still got me.
Just for those of you paying like this... That is almost 65% apr! They need some disclosures like the payday loan sharks at this point. Wow
Although I understand what you are trying to convey, this is not a loan with an APR. Even many people have commented on this site that they only get Prime in December for shopping. Although I pay yearly, I can see the convenience and savings for those that would rarely use Prime.
Yeah, I thought it was common knowledge if you buy in bulk usually product is cheaper. Guess not.
Glad I purchase yearly!
Students w/ a .edu address get the yearly price for half-off. just don't let it lapse or you lose it.
I suppose this is due to the people that probably only subscribe to buy Christmas gifts,
True, there is a period from April through the Black Friday period that I rarely use Prime. I can shut it down and only pay 5 months. I'll probably compare numbers and order history after this hike and go back to an annual subscription if necessary.
Miss those days when the annual membership was $79 though
It's not enough that the taxpayers subsidize the USPS while Amazon gets a huge break?
Was waiting for politics to enter a discussion about Prime membership cost.
It's not politics. It's economics.
As a prime member I have an SNES classic on my wish list yet they NEVER alert me when Amazon actually gets them in stock and not some scalper.
I have access to plenty of media content without getting full Prime or the Prime Video standalone. I have a membership to a local co-operative that actually sends me a dividend cheque every year rather than charges me $100. But it's still nice to have a free Amazon membership for occasional purchases of things that aren't available through other vendors including Kindle titles.