There's a lot to watch on Amazon Video. Here's what's coming up in September 2017.

Amazon Prime Video has quickly become one of the go-to destinations for on-demand content, thanks in no small part to devices like the $50 Amazon Fire Stick, the $90 Amazon Fire TV, and now the $229 Amazon Echo Show.

That's the easy part. What's not quite so easy is keeping up with everything that's new on Amazon Prime Video — because new shows are always coming and going.

On deck in the coming weeks is one of my favorite movies of all time — with the best chariot race you will ever see. That is, of course, Ben Hur. Set aside a half-day to soak it all in if you haven't before.

I'm also looking forward (though perhaps not as much as my "Sons of Anarchy"-loving wife) to checking out "The Lost City of Z." Here's how Amazon puts it: "The Amazon Original Movie starring Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson, is a biographical drama, based on British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett, who disappeared while searching for a mysterious city in the Amazon in the 1920s." ... So there's that.

Here's what you can look forward to in September 2017.

Don't have Amazon Prime Video yet? Get a free 30-day trial!

What's on Amazon Prime Video in September

If you're a member of Amazon Prime (and there's a pretty good chance you are) there's a whole world of content available, for free. Here's what you have to look forward to being added in the month ahead:

Coming Sept. 1

American Loser (2007)

American Ruling Class (2007)

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird (1991)

Autopsy (2008)

Best Seller (1987)

Bio-Dome (1996)

Blood Car (2007)

Boy (2010)

Breathing (2011)

Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations (2009)

Calloused Hands (2013)

Carrie (1976)

Charlotte Rampling: The Look (2011)

Clip (2012)

Computer Chess (2013)

Dark Ride (2006)

Dead Weight (2012)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Double Headed Eagle (1973)

Double Take (2009)

Down to Earth (2001)

Duane Michaels: The Man Who Invented Himself (2012)

Dying Breed (2009)

Free Radicals (2003)

Ganja & Hess (1973)

Gogol Bordello: Non Stop (2008)

Hippie Masala (2006)

Holes in My Shoes (2006)

Huff (2013)

In the Land of the Deaf (1994)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1997)

Khodorkovsky (2011)

Kingdom of Shadows (1986)

Korkoro (2008)

La Maison de la Radio (2013)

Lars and the Real Girl (2007)

Lipstick & Dynamite: The First Ladies of Wrestling (2004)

Look Both Ways (2005)

Man About Town (2007)

Manuscripts Don't Burn (2013)

Meditate and Destroy (2007)

Mistress (1992)

Mr. X (2014)

Music from the Big House (2010)

Nollywood Babylon (2008)

Offspring (2009)

Primitive London (1965)

Princess Kaiulani (2009)

Pumpkinhead (2009)

Red Garters (1954)

River's Edge (1987)

Sacred Flesh (2000)

Sacrifice (2011)

Schoolgirl Hitchhikers (1973)

Sleepover (2004)

Successive Slidings of Pleasure (1974)

Switchback (1997)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Bloodsucker Leads the Dance (1975)

The Cove (2009)

The Cup (2012)

The Dark Half (1993)

The Fairy (2011)

The Giants (2011)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (1985)

The Last Godfather (2011)

The New Public (2013)

The Object of Beauty (1991)

The Rage - Carrie 2 (1999)

The Revisionaries (2012)

The Search for One Eyed Jimmy (1993)

The Sinful Nuns of Saint Valentine (1974)

The Workshop (2007)

This Ain't No Mouse Music (2013)

Truth in Numbers? Everything According to Wikipedia (2010)

Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack Episodes (Season 8)

Vanishing Waves (2012)

Videocracy (2009)

Virgin Among the Living Dead (1978)

Virgin Witch (1972)

Web Junkie (2014)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

When I Saw You (2013)

Wide Awake (2006)

With One Voice (2009)

Coming Sept. 2

Ben-Hur (2016)

Coming Sept. 7

The Hunter's Prayer (2017)

Tubelight (2017)

Sept. 8

One Mississippi (Amazon Original, Season 2)

Coming Sept. 9

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Coming Sept. 10

Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017)

Coming Sept. 11

Frantz (2016)

Coming Sept. 12

The Ray Bradbury Theater (Season 6)

ReGenesis (Seasons 2-4)

Coming Sept. 15

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Beauty and the Baker (Season 1)

Endless Love (1981)

The Thaw (2009)

The Women of Brewster Place (1989)

Coming Sept. 16

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

Coming Sept. 19

Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty (2017)

Coming Sept. 21

Kill Switch (2017)

Coming Sept. 22

Transparent (Amazon Original, Season 4)

Coming Sept. 23

Elian (2017)

Coming Sept. 25

Bronte Sisters (Season 1)

Falling Water (Season 1)

Coming Sept. 26

Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack Episodes (Season 9)

Wishenpoof! (Amazon Original, Season 2a)

Coming Sept. 28

Dance Flick (2009)

Thursday Night Football (Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers)

Coming in September on Amazon Video

Amazon Prime Video brings free content to Prime members. But sometimes Amazon holds back the best of the best for everyone to pay for. Here's what's available for purchase in September on Amazon Video:

Rough Night (Purchase Aug. 25, rent on Sept. 5)

Captain Underpants (Purchase Aug. 29, rent on Sept. 19)

It Comes at Night (Purchase Aug. 29, rent on Sept. 12)

Wonder Woman (Purchase Aug. 29, rent on Sept. 19)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Purchase on Sept. 19)

The Little Hours (Purchase or rent on Sept. 22)

Previously, on Amazon video ...

Here's what was (or still is, depending on when you're reading this) new on Amazon Video in August.

Coming August 1

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

Among Friends (2012)

Bad Boys (1983)

Bad Company (1972)

Benny & Joon (1993)

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

Box of Moonlight (1996)

Breakdown (1997)

Charley-One-Eye (1973)

Criminal Law (1988)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Eve's Bayou (1997)

Far From Home (1989)

Friends & Lovers (1999)

The General's Daughter (1999)

Ghost (1990)

Hannie Caulder (1971)

Harsh Times (2005)

High Noon (1952)

The Mod Squad (1999)

New in Town (2009)

Once Bitten (1985)

The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper (1981)

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

Terry Fator: Live in Concert (2014)

Ulee's Gold (1997)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

Coming August 2

Valkyrie (2008)

Coming August 5

The Ticket (2016)

Coming August 15

Tumble Leaf, Season 3 (2017)

Coming August 17

Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally: Summer of 69: No Apostrophe (2017)

Undercover (2016)

Coming August 19

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

Coming August 20

In Secret (2013)

Coming August 25

The Tick, Season 1 (2017)

Coming August 27

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

Coming August 29