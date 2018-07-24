You soon will be able to watch Amazon Prime Video in 4K resolution and listen to it with Dolby Atmos. That may sound strange, given that the Amazon Fire TV 4K released in 2017 was Atmos-ready from the start. So, too, is the newer Fire TV Cube. But here's the thing — Amazon didn't actually have any content that supported Atmos.

That apparently will change starting with the new Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, which premieres on Aug. 31. Dolby itself is connecting the dots on its website, and Techradar apparently got an Amazon rep on record confirming things.

What is Dolby Atmos and why should you care? Think of it like this: Instead of speakers being positioned around you and shooting sound in a linear direction — left, right, center, rear — aimed toward the center and the person watching the show, Atmos instead creates "objections." Picture points in space where sound will be focused, rather than just sound coming from a general direction.

The catch to all this? You'll need a sound system that supports Atmos. And we're still very much in the early days of that.

But, still, this is a big leap for for Amazon, and one we're very much looking forward to.