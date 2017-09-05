If you're in the market for a new Kindle to go back to school with, you won't want to miss out on this deal from the team at Thrifter!

Amazon has several deals on a few different versions of the Kindle right now, but many of them are exclusive to people using the Prime Student program. Prime Student is the same as regular Amazon Prime but it comes with a six-month trial instead of 30 days, and after that it costs 50% as much as the regular version. Of course, you have to be associated with a university in some way to get it (Student, Teacher, Staff, etc).

While Prime Student regularly runs deals exclusive for the people using that membership, right now Amazon is discounting the Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite by $30 and the Kindle Voyage by $50. These deals expire Sept 15.

The Kindle Paperwhite down to $90 and the Kindle down to $50 are fairly regular deals. We see those price drops a lot, and you can get the Paperwhite without 3G for $90 at Target right now, Prime member or not. The Kindle Voyage for $150, however, is a great deal. Normally it only drops to $170 when it's on sale.