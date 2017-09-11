If you're looking for a new tablet, you won't want to miss this deal from our friends at Thrifter!

Amazon's Prime service comes with a ton of benefits, and right now the company is back with yet another one. Right now, Prime members can save up to $25 on a new Fire tablet. This drops the price of the starting price of the Fire 7 tablet down to $34.99, and the Fire 8 down to $54.99.

All the color options are available with this discount, so you can pick between black, blue, red, and yellow for the back of the tablet.

At this price, these tablets are no-brainer purchases. You get access to Android apps, your favorite media, and much more. The tablets start out with only 8GB of internal storage, but luckily you can expand that at an affordable cost by adding this 32GB card for just $13.99.

If you aren't already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up today for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these savings.

