It's hard to keep track of all the perks that come with an Amazon Prime membership, but if you're an Android fan, one of the best ones is easily Amazon's Prime Exclusive Phones.

Prime Exclusive Phones are sold exclusively to Amazon Prime members, and this program allows you to purchase quality phones from LG, Motorola, and others at discounted rates. Here's everything you need to know!

May 22, 2018 — The LG K30 joins the lineup with a price of $140

The latest phone entering the Prime Exclusive program is LG's K30. It's got a 5.3-inch 1280 x 720 screen on the front in addition to on-screen navigation buttons and a 5MP selfie camera. Plastic is the material of choice for the K30's design, and on the back, you'll find an 8MP shooter along with a fingerprint sensor.

Other specs include the Snapdragon 425, 2GB RAM, 16GB of internal storage (expandable up to 2TB), and Android 7.1 Nougat.

You'll pay $139.99 for the K30.

What phones are available?

Amazon's list of Prime Exclusive Phones is always changing, and as it does, we'll be updating this list to reflect the most current lineup. As it stands right now, these are the phones you can get through the Prime Exclusive program —

Can anyone buy the phones?

Nope.

In order to purchase Prime Exclusive Phones, you'll need to have an active subscription to Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime costs $119 for 12 months or $39 for 3 months, and along with access to these phones, you also get free two-day shipping, access to shows/movies on Prime Video, free Kindle e-books, and much, much more.

See at Amazon

How are they so much cheaper?

Prime Exclusive Phones are considerably cheaper than their non-Prime counterparts, but how can this be?

No matter which one you choose, all Prime Exclusive Phones come with pre-installed Amazon apps, including Amazon Shopping, Prime Video, Amazon Kindle, Amazon Music, etc.

There used to be advertisements on the lock screen of every Prime Exclusive phone, too, but Amazon changed this is February by simply kicking the price up of all its phones by $20 and removed the ads.

Amazon Echo vs. Dot vs. Tap vs. Spot vs. Show: Which should you buy?