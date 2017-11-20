Devices include the Moto X4, Moto E4 Plus, LG G6+, and LG Q6.
Updated 11/20/17 – We originally published this article as a deal post for the Moto X4, but we've since updated it to reflect all of the Prime Exclusive Phones that have discounted prices.
Buying unlocked phones typically helps to save money in the long-haul as opposed to getting them on installment plans, but the upfront cost of these can sometimes be tough to swallow. Amazon helps to cushion this blow with its Prime Exclusive Phones, featuring discounted prices on a variety of handsets at the expense of lock screen ads and the company's pre-installed applications.
Prime Exclusive Phones already feature more than reasonable prices, but in preparation for Black Friday, Amazon is discounting a few of them even more.
Of the nine Prime Exclusive Phones that Amazon sells, four of them are currently being offered with moderate discounts. These aren't the greatest savings we've ever seen, but when you add them on top of the already lower price tags, you end up with some really great deals.
Here are the phones to keep an eye out for:
- LG G6+ for $449 ($50 off)
- Moto X4 for $299 ($30 off)
- LG Q6 for $179 ($50 off)
- Moto E4 Plus for $119 ($20 off)
We're not sure how long these savings will last, so we recommend acting on them soon before they're gone.
Reader comments
Amazon discounting multiple Prime Exclusive Phones ahead of Black Friday
I've read mixed reviews on this phone the X4. Android One phone. Some say good, some say garbage. If anyone has been using it I would greatly appreciate your comments. Most interested!
I believe this is the non-Android One version. Can that version even be purchased outside Fi?
Correct.
I got the Android One version a couple weeks ago. I really like it. It reminds me of a Nexus phone, but with IP68. I've already gotten the November 1st security patch. No, you cannot get the Android One phone apart from Fi, but I simply bought the phone, signed up for Fi (required), never activated the Fi sim upon the phone's arrival, popped out the Fi sim, popped in my existing sim, and off I went. It really is that easy. As for how the phone runs, it's fast. Faster than my 2014 Moto X which had a SD801. The LCD screen is nice, and gets brighter than most AMOLED screens (including my old Moto X's), with good color saturation (about 90% like an AMOLED). And NO BURN IN ISSUES!
I want the one with Optimus Prime on it 😜
I have the unlocked version Moto X4 4gb/64gb variant. Not sure what other reviewers are ranting but this is as fast as any highend phone with no lags or hiccups. As for the camera, it is sluggish when I enable depth effect.
Imho, this is THE best looking Moto smartphone (way way better than the Z series). It does remind me of the Galaxy S7 but with deep black aluminium unlike the S7 which is greyish. The camera lens at the back however is really striking when you look at it on different angles.
There is a 3GB/32GB model that isn't as fast
Where can you get that version at?