Devices include the Moto X4, Moto E4 Plus, LG G6+, and LG Q6.

Buying unlocked phones typically helps to save money in the long-haul as opposed to getting them on installment plans, but the upfront cost of these can sometimes be tough to swallow. Amazon helps to cushion this blow with its Prime Exclusive Phones, featuring discounted prices on a variety of handsets at the expense of lock screen ads and the company's pre-installed applications.

Prime Exclusive Phones already feature more than reasonable prices, but in preparation for Black Friday, Amazon is discounting a few of them even more.

Of the nine Prime Exclusive Phones that Amazon sells, four of them are currently being offered with moderate discounts. These aren't the greatest savings we've ever seen, but when you add them on top of the already lower price tags, you end up with some really great deals.

Here are the phones to keep an eye out for:

We're not sure how long these savings will last, so we recommend acting on them soon before they're gone.

