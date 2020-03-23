Amazon deliveries are seeing shipment dates slip as far as May 1 amid the coronavirus outbreak. The company had previously announced that it would be limiting stocking of its warehouses to non-essential goods through April 5th, but the consequences of that decision mean that people may see their deliveries delayed for weeks past that date.

In a statement to Recode, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the increased waiting period wasn't an accident:

To serve our customers in need while also helping to ensure the safety of our associates, we've changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third-party seller processes to prioritize stocking and delivering items that are a higher priority for our customers. This has resulted in some of our delivery promises being longer than usual.

The working rule appears to be this: if Amazon has the item in stock at the moment or order, current shipment expectations for Prime will apply. If Amazon has to restock to get the item, you'll have to wait till as late as April 21st or even May 1st for some Prime items.

In Italy and France, Amazon will go a little further and begin to pause orders on non-essential items for a little while.

In a statement to Reuters, a spokesperson said:

We will temporarily stop taking orders on some non-essential products on Amazon.it and Amazon.fr. This lets fulfillment center associates focus on receiving and shipping the products customers need most at this time.

Amazon suspends warehouse shipments due to coronavirus — here's what it means for you

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.