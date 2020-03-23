What you need to know
- Amazon is delaying shipments of orders for out of stock products as far as May.
- The company is prioritizing stocking and shipping essential products.
- It's unclear if Amazon will refund or reduce the Prime service charge.
Amazon deliveries are seeing shipment dates slip as far as May 1 amid the coronavirus outbreak. The company had previously announced that it would be limiting stocking of its warehouses to non-essential goods through April 5th, but the consequences of that decision mean that people may see their deliveries delayed for weeks past that date.
In a statement to Recode, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the increased waiting period wasn't an accident:
To serve our customers in need while also helping to ensure the safety of our associates, we've changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third-party seller processes to prioritize stocking and delivering items that are a higher priority for our customers. This has resulted in some of our delivery promises being longer than usual.
The working rule appears to be this: if Amazon has the item in stock at the moment or order, current shipment expectations for Prime will apply. If Amazon has to restock to get the item, you'll have to wait till as late as April 21st or even May 1st for some Prime items.
In Italy and France, Amazon will go a little further and begin to pause orders on non-essential items for a little while.
In a statement to Reuters, a spokesperson said:
We will temporarily stop taking orders on some non-essential products on Amazon.it and Amazon.fr. This lets fulfillment center associates focus on receiving and shipping the products customers need most at this time.
Amazon suspends warehouse shipments due to coronavirus — here's what it means for you
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Spectrum internet and TV services are down across the U.S.
Are you a Spectrum customer working from home? You might have noticed some issues with your internet and TV. Don't worry, you aren't alone.
10 important skills you can (and should) learn while you're stuck at home
While you're stuck at home for the next few weeks, why not learn a few new skills in the meantime? These courses make it easy with step-by step guidance and video tutorials for just about anyone.
Your phone camera doesn't always need all those megapixels
Anyone paying attention to smartphone specs in recent years may have noticed manufacturers upstaging each other by increasing the megapixel count on their devices. Bigger numbers, bigger sensors and bigger expectations, but all isn’t as it seems once you dig deeper.
Coronavirus keeping you at home? Relax with these lighthearted PS4 games
When you are overloaded with the stresses of the world, grab your favorite lighthearted game and escape for a little while. Here are a few you might want to try.