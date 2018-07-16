Amazon's Prime Day is now live in India, and over the next 36 hours the retailer is discounting hundreds of thousands of products across categories. Alongside the deals, Amazon is using its sale as a platform to launch new products, notably the red OnePlus 6. The limited-edition color option is now listed exclusively on Amazon, and if previous launches are any indication, it's likely to sell out in a matter of days.
The red variant of the OnePlus 6 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and is available right now for ₹39,999. Amazon is also incentivizing usage of Alexa — use any four Alexa skills in the 36-hour window and you'll win ₹200 in cashback credited to your Amazon Pay account. As usual, there are limitations associated with what skills you can use, but it's an easy way to pick up ₹200 if you have an Echo device.
Haven't bought into the Echo family yet? Prime Day is the best time to pick up an Alexa-enabled speaker, with the Echo available for ₹6,999, ₹3,000 off its retail price. The Echo Dot is available for just ₹2,449, making it an affordable entry into the Alexa ecosystem. If you're looking for a headset for travel, the Bose QuietComfort 25 is available for 50% off, bringing it down to just ₹12,600. It's not the latest from Bose, but at that price it's a steal. If you're looking for a wireless option, the Sony WH1000XM2 is available for ₹22,990, ₹9,000 off its retail price.
Kindle e-readers are also going up for sale, and you can pick up an annual Kindle Unlimited subscription for ₹1,388. The base Kindle is available for ₹4,699, the Kindle Paperwhite is up for sale for just ₹8,249, and you'll be able to pick up an Oasis for ₹18,699.
Here's a look at some of the best deals currently live:
- Red OnePlus 6 - ₹39,999 - Debuting today
- Honor 7X - ₹11,999 - ₹1,000 off
- Huawei P20 Pro - ₹59,999 - ₹5,000 off
- Huawei P20 Lite - ₹17,999 - ₹2,000 off
- Sony WH1000XM2 - ₹22,990 - ₹9,000 off
- Bose QuietComfort 25 - ₹12,600 - ₹12,600 off
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE - ₹7,490 - ₹7,500 off
- JBL 2.0 Wireless Sound Bar with Built in Dual Base Port - ₹7,999 - ₹3,991 off
- Bose SoundLink Mini II Wireless Bluetooth Speakers - ₹12,960 - ₹3,240 off
- Amazon Echo - ₹6,999 - ₹3,000 off
- Amazon Echo Dot - ₹2,449 - ₹2,000 off
- Amazon Fire TV Stick - ₹2,799 - ₹1,200 off
- Kindle - ₹4,699 - ₹1,300 off
- Kindle Paperwhite - ₹8,249 - ₹2,750 off
- Kindle Oasis - ₹18,699 - ₹3,300 off
There are plenty of non-tech deals up for grabs too. If you're a LEGO fan, the Taj Mahal — one of the largest LEGO sets ever — is available direct from Amazon for ₹38,079. It isn't affordable by any means, but this is the first time the set has been available for under 40K.
I'll be updating the list with more deals as they go live, so check back often to see the latest deals during Prime Day. The Echo Spot will be up for sale at a discounted rate later today, and Amazon is set to add more products over the course of the day.