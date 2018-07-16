Amazon's Prime Day is now live in India, and over the next 36 hours the retailer is discounting hundreds of thousands of products across categories. Alongside the deals, Amazon is using its sale as a platform to launch new products, notably the red OnePlus 6. The limited-edition color option is now listed exclusively on Amazon, and if previous launches are any indication, it's likely to sell out in a matter of days.

The red variant of the OnePlus 6 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and is available right now for ₹39,999. Amazon is also incentivizing usage of Alexa — use any four Alexa skills in the 36-hour window and you'll win ₹200 in cashback credited to your Amazon Pay account. As usual, there are limitations associated with what skills you can use, but it's an easy way to pick up ₹200 if you have an Echo device.