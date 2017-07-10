Amazon's 30-hour Prime Day sale is now live in India.
Amazon has kicked off its Prime Day sales extravaganza in India, offering discounts on thousands of items across its entire catalog. Starting off with phones, the 32GB variant of the Google Pixel XL is available for ₹48,999, a discount of ₹18,001. The Pixel XL is still one of the best phones available today, and it is a very enticing option at that price.
Amazon is also knocking ₹1,000 off the price of the Moto G5 Plus, bringing it down to ₹15,999. If you're looking for a capable device in the mid-range category, the OnePlus 3T is available for ₹27,999, the first time the phone has picked up a discount.
The retailer is also rolling out significant discounts on accessories — Bose products are available for 30% off, Sennheiser's excellent HD 598 is on sale for just ₹4,999, the lowest price we've seen yet on the headphones, and Fitbit's trackers are 40% off.
Without further ado, here's a look at some of the best deals on Amazon Prime Day:
Mobiles
- Google Pixel XL - ₹48,999 - ₹18,000 off
- OnePlus 3T - ₹27,999 - ₹2,000 off
- Moto G5 Plus - ₹15,999 - ₹1,000 off
- Moto G5 (3GB RAM/16GB storage) - ₹10,999 - ₹1,000 off
- Lenovo Z2 Plus (4GB RAM/64GB storage) - ₹10,999 - ₹9,000 off
- Moto G4 (2GB RAM/16GB storage) - ₹9,499 - ₹3,000 off
- Moto Z Play with Style Mod - ₹22,999 - ₹3,500 off
- Samsung On5 Pro - ₹7,490 - ₹500 off
- Samsung On7 Pro - ₹8,990 - ₹500 off
- Samsung Galaxy On8 - ₹11,490 - ₹2,000 off
- Honor 6X (4GB RAM/64GB storage) - ₹13,999 - ₹2,000 off
- Honor 8 Pro - ₹29,999 - On sale for the first time
Accessories
- Amazon Fire TV Stick - ₹2,999 (₹499 Amazon Pay cashback) - 25% off
- Sennheiser HD 598 CS Over Ear Headphones - ₹4,999 - 74% off
- Bose SoundLink III - ₹15,672 - 30% off
- Fitbit Charge 2 - ₹8,999 - 40% off
- Fitbit Alta HR - ₹8,999 - 40% off
- Fitbit Blaze - ₹11,999 - 40% off
- Fitbit Surge - ₹12,500 - 50% off
- Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - ₹19,499 - 15% off
- Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - ₹12,499 - 21% off
If you're interested in taking a look at all the Prime Day deals currently live, head to Amazon from the link below. We'll be constantly updating the list as more deals get added, so check back soon for more from Amazon Prime Day!
