Amazon's 30-hour Prime Day sale is now live in India.

Amazon has kicked off its Prime Day sales extravaganza in India, offering discounts on thousands of items across its entire catalog. Starting off with phones, the 32GB variant of the Google Pixel XL is available for ₹48,999, a discount of ₹18,001. The Pixel XL is still one of the best phones available today, and it is a very enticing option at that price.

Amazon is also knocking ₹1,000 off the price of the Moto G5 Plus, bringing it down to ₹15,999. If you're looking for a capable device in the mid-range category, the OnePlus 3T is available for ₹27,999, the first time the phone has picked up a discount.

The retailer is also rolling out significant discounts on accessories — Bose products are available for 30% off, Sennheiser's excellent HD 598 is on sale for just ₹4,999, the lowest price we've seen yet on the headphones, and Fitbit's trackers are 40% off.

Without further ado, here's a look at some of the best deals on Amazon Prime Day:

Mobiles

Accessories

If you're interested in taking a look at all the Prime Day deals currently live, head to Amazon from the link below. We'll be constantly updating the list as more deals get added, so check back soon for more from Amazon Prime Day!

