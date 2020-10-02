After months of being pushed back and delayed, Prime Day is finally less than two weeks away. This major two-day shopping event is held by Amazon annually, generally in July, as a chance for Prime members to score low prices worthy of Black Friday before November even hits. With this year's Prime Day happening so close to Black Friday, we're expecting even better deals than we've seen in the past. To kick off the big event, Amazon has a number of great deals that are already live — including several offers which can earn you up to $160 to use during Prime Day 2020!
As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member if you're hoping to take advantage of any of these offers. If you've never started a free 30-day trial before, now's really the perfect opportunity. Your trial membership grants you access to all of Prime's perks, including free two-day shipping, the Prime Video streaming service, and all of Prime's exclusive members-only discounts. That includes all the early Prime Day deals we'll see as well as the offers below.
- : Spend $10 at small businesses, get $10 for Prime Day
- : Spend $10 at Whole Foods Market, get $10 for Prime Day
- : Spend $10 at Amazon Books or Amazon Pop Up, get $10 for Prime Day
- : Spend $10 at Amazon 4-Star, get $10 for Prime Day
- : Spend $10 at Amazon Go, get $10 for Prime Day
- : Spend $10 at Amazon Fresh, get $10 for Prime Day
- : Free $100 gift card with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature
Spend $10 at small businesses, get $10 for Prime Day
During the lead up to Prime Day on October 13, you can spend $10 on products from small businesses from across Amazon and score a $10 promo credit to use during Prime Day. This offer ends on October 12.
Spend $10 at Whole Foods Market, get $10 for Prime Day
Spending $10 at Whole Foods Market in-store or online via Amazon now through October 14 will earn you a $10 promotional credit to use during Prime Day!
Spend $10 at Amazon Books or Amazon Pop Up, get $10 for Prime Day
Prime members who spend $10 or more at a physical Amazon store, including Amazon Books or Amazon Pop Up, will receive a $10 promotional credit to use during Prime Day sales. You must use the credit before Prime Day ends or it will disappear.
Spend $10 at Amazon 4-Star, get $10 for Prime Day
You can score another $10 promotional credit to use during Prime Day by shopping at physical Amazon 4-Star stores and spending $10 or more in a single transaction now through October 14.
Spend $10 at Amazon Go, get $10 for Prime Day
Visit your local Amazon Go store and spend $10 to earn a $10 promotional credit for Prime Day. Amazon Go sells breakfast, lunch, and snacks with beer, wine, and spirits in select locations.
Spend $10 at Amazon Fresh, get $10 for Prime Day
Another way to earn $10 for Prime Day is by shopping at Amazon Fresh stores. Spending $10 here will net you a $10 promo credit to use during the two-day shopping event. You must scan the QR code from the Amazon app during checkout to receive the credit.
Free $100 gift card with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature
For the biggest potential savings, you'll want to look into the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. It earns you 5% cashback when you shop at Amazon or Whole Foods as a Prime member and you'll even score a free $100 gift card when you sign up. Alternatively, the Amazon Rewards Visa card earns you a $50 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval. These cards can even save you up to 25% on select Prime Day offers.
With Prime Day not happening until October 13 and 14 this year, there's still some time to rack up those credits and prepare for the big sale. We've even created an entire Prime Day 2020 guide where we answer all your potential questions and share the best deals leading up to the two-day shopping event.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.