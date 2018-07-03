Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2018 will be taking place on July 16 and will feature 36 hours packed with over a million deals you won't want to miss. In 2017, the company held a 30-hour event, so this year will have an extra 6 hours of fun, and the deals are actually starting right now with $100 off the Echo Show and more.

